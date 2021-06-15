Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 215,849 in the last 365 days.

Shelby Houlihan: American center distance runner blames burrito for optimistic check

Shelby Houlihan is the US record holder in the 1500m and 5,000m

American middle distance runner Shelby Houlihan says she has been banned from athletics for four years after testing positive for a prohibited substance – which she blamed on a burrito.

The 28-year-old says she was told in January the anabolic steroid nandrolone had been found in a doping sample.

Olympian Houlihan said it may have come from eating a pork burrito, which she said could lead to a false positive for nandrolone, the night before her test.

She has denied ever doping.

She says she was handed the four-year ban by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) on Friday.

“I feel completely devastated, lost, broken, angry, confused and betrayed by the very sport that I’ve loved and poured myself into,” Houlihan said in a statement on social mediaexternal-link .

“I want to be very clear. I have never taken any performance enhancing substances.”

Houlihan, the US record holder in the 1500m and 5,000m, said she had “never even…

You just read:

Shelby Houlihan: American center distance runner blames burrito for optimistic check

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.