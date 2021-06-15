Baby Shark Leads The Rise of Meme Coins

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meme coins’ popularity has risen astronomically, thanks to public relations from crypto-enthusiast billionaires. The likes of Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk have led their voices to meme coins, raising more awareness for these meme coins.



Recently, when Elon Musk sing “Baby Shark doo doo doo”, that singular act triggered an unprecedented rush for BBS as the Crypto World rushed to buy the Baby Shark Finance coin.

When the Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, posted about his pet goats with the attractive caption “My Goats: Max and Bitcoin”, that post switched Crypto investors’ attention to Aqua Goat. A couple of hours after publishing that post on May 11, the Aqua Goat’s value increased by some 300%.

Alongside Crypto and Blockchain, Baby Shark had a magnificent year in 2020. That year, Baby Shark song had over 8.5 billion views on YouTube. Let’s put that figure into perspective: the world’s population is less than 8.5 billion. That’s mind blowing. Thus the coin enjoyed amazing views that keep growing, hoping to hit 9 billion views very soon.

2020 was a great year for Crypto and Blockchain. They experienced the most explosive growth in the technological domain. Their association with human activities contributed significantly to their popularity. Thus, it goes without saying that Crypto and Baby Shark will be a formidable force to reckon with, probably the greatest thing to happen in 2021.

Baby Shark song’s popularity serves as inspiration for the creation of a decentralized financial platform (DeFi) and an entertainment environment. It also inspired non-fungible token (NFT) music marketplace where users can enjoy many attractive features such as NFT music marketplace, BBS Swap, Limited NFT Music Auction, NFT Musing Trend and Leaderboard, and Baby Shark Launchpad, among others.

BBS holders can reap many benefits. They can earn some commission for NFT sold on the BBS NFT Marketplace, share from profit made from BBS Entertainment Platform, buy back BBS token by using 80% of the profit from AMM DEX, as well as earn a 2% passive income for any transaction they perform on Baby Shark Finance.

Combining the explosion of the Crypto market and Baby Shark’s power and popularity will drive the project’s acceptance and power to the sky.

Social links

Telegram: https://t.me/BabyShark_Fi

Twitter: https://twitter.com/babyshark_fi

Coingecko: https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/baby-shark-finance

Media contact

Company: Baby Shark LTD

Contact Name: Joe Smith

E-mail: support@baby-shark.finance

Website: https://baby-shark.finance