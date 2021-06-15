Lactase Market Valuation to Reach USD 321.9 Million by 2027 at 6.7% CAGR, Estimates Market Research Future (MRFR)

Top Companies operating in Lactase Market are Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Kerry Inc. (Ireland), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Novozymes (Denmark), Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich) (Germany), DuPont (US), Senson (Finland), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan), Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India), Enmex (Mexico), Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd (India), Aumgene Biosciences (India), Creative Enzymes (US), Biolaxi Corporation (India) and Novact Corporation (US)

Market Research Future (MRFR) assessed the global Lactase Market 2020 through the analysis period from 2020 to 2027. MRFR study reveals that the Lactase Market is expected to surge at 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. By 2027, the lactase market can value at about USD 321.9 Million.

Growing Cases of Lactose-Intolerance to Promote Lactase Market

The increase in cases of lactose-intolerance is driving the need for lactose-free dairy products. Lactose-free dairy products have lower-calorie profile due to the removal of sugar. The surge in sales of lactase to lactose-free dairy product manufacturers due to increase in their demand can underpin expansion of the market. The surge in consumption of lactose-free dairy products among growing health-conscious population is another factor that can foster the expansion of the lactase market in the years to come. The introduction of new lactose-free products launches, backed by the availability of modern diary production machines and technologies can be identified as another factor that can support the lactase market upsurge. The increasing demand for dietary supplements and the growing awareness about the availability of lactose-free products in developing countries can improve the momentum of the lactase market. However, the surge in demand for dairy alternatives can cause drop in sales of lactase, thus can restrain the market rise.

Easily Digestible Forms of Lactose to Gain High Traction

Lactase in an enzyme that catalyze the reaction of lactose breakdown into simple sugars; galactose and glucose. The addition of lactase to dairy products or supplements converts lactose into easily digestible sugars. Thus, the rise in demand for lactase among dairy manufacturers as the consumption of lactose-free products increase can favor the market. The growing prevalence of lactose intolerance among the young population across the globe and subsequent increase in the demand for lactose-free products are contributing to the shifting focus of dairy manufacturers towards innovation. The introduction of new line of lactose-free products by top-notch dairy producers can benefit the lactase market. Moreover, lactase manufacturers are also observed to introduce new solutions. DSM, a Dutch MNC active in the fields of health, materials, and nutrition; launched Maxilact Super lactase enzyme in November 2020. The product produces dairy solutions that are lactose-free and have low sugar content. The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the increase in consciousness of people regarding their diet intake. The growing inclination towards dietary supplements is likely to induce growth of the lactase market in the approaching years.

R&D to Create Growth Opportunities in Lactase Market

The growing utility of lactase has initiated multiple R&D undertakings for designing different techniques for lactase extraction. Research on different sources for lactase extraction and designing technologies to gain the maximum amount of product from the available resources can add to the lactase market rise. Moreover, the availability of evidence supporting both plant-based and animal-based lactase enzymes offering equal digestion benefit has encourage surge in funding in R&D activities on all types of sources of lactase enzyme, thus creating decent growth scoped for manufacturers to gain global foothold.

Key Players Locking Horns:

Some well-recognized Companies in the Lactase Market profiled by MRFR are:

Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Nature BioScience Pvt. Ltd (India)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Novact Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich) (Germany)

Senson (Finland)

Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)

DuPont (US)

Creative Enzymes (US)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Enmex (Mexico)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (India)

Kerry Inc. (Ireland)

Aumgene Biosciences (India)

Biolaxi Corporation (India)

Market Segmentation

The segment assessment of the lactase market is studied by application, and source. Segment’s insights of the market can assist investors make effective business decisions promising long-term returns.

Yeast Segment to Lead

The source-based segments of the lactase market are bacteria, fungi, and yeast. The yeast segment can hold the largest share of the market by 2027. The increase in number of lactase manufacturers that utilizes Kluyveromyces fragilis and Kluyveromyces lactis fungi can bolster the expansion of the yeast segment. The huge availability of yeast-based lactase products can drive the yeast segment of the market in the years ahead.

Dietary Supplement Segment to Gain Traction

The application-based segments of the lactase market are milk, ice-cream, dietary supplements, cheese, and yogurt among others. The surge in application of lactase among dairy manufacturers due to gradual increase in the consumption of dairy product can favor the market on a globe scale. Moreover, the increasing sales of lactose-free milk due to its high demand over conventional milk is a significant cause contributing to the lactase market rise. The dietary supplements segment can generate high profit for the market in the assessment period.

Regional Status and Challenges:

North America, Europe, and APAC are regions that are studied by MRFR analysts to gain insights on the lactase market. The understanding of the impact of demographics on the market aid stakeholders expand their horizon.

North America Lactase Market to Generate Significant Revenue

In North America, the lactase market can earn considerable profit for the market. The expansion of the lactose intolerance population and surge in the consumers of lactose-free products are expected to boost sales of lactase supplements to prevent lactose indigestion. This can bolster expansion of the market in the years ahead. The lactase market in the US is likely to hold decent share of the market in the North America region. Europe lactase market is expected to rise at high pace in the near future.

Asia Pacific Market Observed to Hold Lucrative Opportunities

Asia Pacific lactase market is observed as the most Lucrative Market. The existence of reputed lactase manufacturers and a large lactose-intolerant population in the region can cause the regional market to thrive. The growing awareness of lactose-free products among developing regions and hike in increasing per capita disposable income are other crucial causes contributing to the growth of the lactase market in the Asia Pacific region. The dense population of India and China and increasing demand for lactase in these regions are expected to favor the market during the review tenure.

