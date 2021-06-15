Global Investments In Smart Cities Drives The Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market

Operating Systems & Productivity Software Publishing Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The operating systems and productivity software publishing market is expected to be aided by rapid growth in investments in smart city projects in many countries globally. Smart city technologies uses information and communication technologies to efficiently manage and operate urban services including transportation systems, water supply and law and order. These technologies are enabled through IoT technology. IoT is a convergence of computing devices, mechanical and digital objects. This system facilitates the transfer of data over a network without human interaction and minimal human to computer interaction. As smart cities use a number of electronic devices and communications equipment, the demand for software products is expected to increase. In 2018, APG Algemene Pensioen Groep N.V. announced investment of €250 million in "Smart City Infrastructure Fund", for development of smart city projects across North America, Europe, Australia and other major urban areas in the world. The concept of smart cities is becoming more popular in developing nations too. For instance, more than 1,000 smart city pilot projects are either ready for or are under construction globally and around 500 of these projects are in China.

The global operating systems and productivity software publishing market is expected to grow from $269.93 billion in 2020 to $277.15 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $424.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

North America is the largest region in the global operating systems and productivity software publishing market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 38% of the global market. Africa is the smallest region in the global operating systems and productivity software publishing market.

The major players covered in the operating system and productivity software publishing industry are Microsoft, Apple Inc, Linux, Ubuntu, Oracle.

The global operating systems and productivity software market is segmented by type into operating systems, productivity software publishing, by sales channel into B2B, B2C, by product into Windows, Linux, Android, iOS, macOS, others, and by device type into computer, mobile.

