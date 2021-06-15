The Electric Vehicle Charging Station Equipment Industry Grows With Increased Government Policies Promoting EVs

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National and international legislatives policies for promoting the electric vehicle (EV) is driving the growth of the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. The scheme to provide incentives so as to motivate investors in buying electric vehicles and installing the EV charging stations help in driving the electric vehicle charging stations market. Thus, help in boosting the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market. For example, an attractive scheme was launched by German government to provide a direct discount of $4,520 for EV buyers. Also, public funding for charging stations for every 50 km is provided in Norway. Thus, driving the EV charging stations market, thereby driving the electric vehicle charging stations equipment market.

The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market consist of sales of the equipment required in the setup of electric vehicle charging stations. These electric vehicle charging stations are used to recharge the vehicles by connecting to the electricity source.

The global electric vehicle charging station equipment market is expected to grow from $117.27 billion in 2020 to $129.07 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The EV charging station market size is expected to reach $390.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 31.9%.

The electric vehicle charging station market covered in this report is segmented by type into AC charging, DC charging, inductive charging. The electric vehicle charging stations equipment market is also segmented by vehicle type into battery electric vehicles (BEV), plug-in electric vehicles (PHEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and by charging type into level one charging (120 volts), level two charging (240 volts), DC fast charging (480 volts).

Major players in the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market are ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, The New Motion BV, Tesla Motors Inc., and ClipperCreek Inc.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electric vehicle charging stations equipment market overview, forecast electric vehicle charging stations equipment market size and growth for the whole market, electric vehicle charging stations equipment market segments, and geographies, electric vehicle charging stations equipment market trends, electric vehicle charging stations equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

