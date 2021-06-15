Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Market Grows With Large Exposure Through Online Shopping

Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the mattresses, blinds and shades manufacturing market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically, driving the growth of the mattresses, blinds and shades manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of blinds and shades manufacturers by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography.

The mattresses, blinds and shades market consists of sales of mattresses, blinds and shades by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are involved in producing mattresses, blinds and shades. Products of the industry include mattresses, venetian blinds, window blinds, shades, curtain, drapery rods, and drapery fixtures.

The global mattresses, blinds and shades market size is expected to grow from $117.9 billion in 2020 to $126.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $165.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific is the largest region in the global mattresses, blinds and shades market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020. Western Europe is the second largest region, accounting for 25% of the global mattresses, blinds and shades market. Africa is the smallest region in the global mattresses, blinds and shades market.

The global mattresses, blinds and shades market report is segmented by type into mattresses, blind and shade, by type of material into organic cotton, wool, natural latex, organic latex, plant-based foams, others, and by application into residential, commercial.

Subsegments covered are memory foam, hybrid, innerspring, latex mattresses, gel-filled mattress, waterbed mattress, and air-filled mattress, window shades, window blinds.

Major companies in the market include Tempur Sealy International Inc, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Hunter Douglas N V, Springs Window Fashions LLC, Select Comfort Corp.

Mattresses, Blinds And Shades Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides mattresses, blinds and shades market overview, forecast mattresses, blinds and shades global market size and growth for the whole market, mattresses, blinds and shades global market segments, and geographies, mattresses, blinds and shades global market trends, mattresses, blinds and shades global market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

