Hewlett Packard Enterprise & OpKey has entered into Strategic Alliance to Accelerate SAP 4HANA Transition
HPE & OpKey entered into partnership to ensure that customers get hardware, software, & test automation as an end-to-end solution to support S/4HANA migration.DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OpKey has announced that it has entered into strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to accelerate SAP S/4HANA Transition. Since 35% of world’s S/4 HANA workload run on HPE software and that’s why this certification will help serve SAP customers better. This decision comes to support SAP customers who are utilizing or looking to use HPE infrastructure for their SAP instances. As SAP has announced its decision to focus on developing S/4HANA, existing customers using ECC or SAP ERP have started considering to move to S/4HANA.To cater to this, HPE is offering Managed Cloud to accelerate customer time to value, without disrupting mission-critical processes. OpKey as industry’s leading continuous test automation platform will support customers during their migration as well as during application update.
As SAP has advised its existing customers to migrate to next-generation,cloud-based business suite i.e. SAP S/4HANA, HPE has offered its enterprise cloud platform to deploy, manage and utilize workloads in IT environments.Since, migration without adequate testing cannot yield positive results to customers, HPE has entered into strategic alliance with OpKey to support test automation. With OpKey, SAP customers not only can analyse the impact of migration from their existing instance to cloud based environment but also check whether business flowsare working as expected. OpKey also helps them during S/4 HANA application updates with its AI-powered continuous testing capabilities.
As per briefing by the OpKey management, integrating OpKey with HPE cloud demonstrates their commitment towards their customers to offer simple and hassle-free journey to the digital transformation and that too at an accelerated pace. OpKey management further added that this new partnership will streamline the transition to SAP S/4HANA on HPE Managed Cloud as customers will get everything including hardware, software,& test automation platform as an end-to-end solution to supporttheir SAP S/4HANAmigration while deliveringan accelerated transformation timeframe.
OpKey management has stated that SAP customers who are looking to migrate should use OpKey to create visual models of how an application is operating in on-premise (SAP ECC) and use this re-usable componentfor test automation in the cloud (SAP S/4 HANA). The management said that leveraging OpKey’s artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities, customers can perform change impact analysis to automatically generate test cases based on highlighted impact to test their migrated instance. They added that automatic script generation, test execution and reporting will significantly bring down application migration time and testing cost while ensuring that their migrated business-critical applications are safe and running as per their expectations.
OpKey management also stated that OpKey test automation platform will also help S/4 HANA customers during SAP application updates as its AI-powered engine makes maintenance a breeze using Self-Heal technology. Customers will get risk based coverage in which they can generate regression packs to test updates prior to deployment at production and share easy to read reports to ensure business processes continue to run as intended.
About OpKey
OpKey is the only continuous test automation platform supporting over 14+ ERP applications like SAP, Oracle, Workday, Salesforce, Trackwise, and many more. OpKey provides comprehensive out-of-the-box Pre-built test accelerators with 10000+ Pre-built Business processes across major business modules for these huge enterprise applications. With AI-powered Change Impact analysis and self-healing capabilities, OpKey is making a differentiating change into the digital transformation drive helping customers achieve shorter release cycles and business assurance with seamless test maintenance as application evolves. With an end-to-end platform support, OpKey accelerates automated enterprise application testing for SAP, Salesforce, Trackwise, Oracle, and many other popular ERP’s so that your organization can innovate faster while reducing business risks.
For more information on OpKey, visit www.opkey.com
Contact:
Amit Kumar
Smart Software Testing Solutions Inc
+1 214-385-1627
info@sstsinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
OpKey for SAP