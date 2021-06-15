Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3600 Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the 3600 block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

The victim was operating as an independent rideshare driver. At approximately 2:30 am, the victim was transporting several passengers when one requested for him to stop at the listed location. The suspects, who were all brandishing handguns and wearing Police style vests, approached the victim and ordered him to the ground. One of the suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle and the additional suspects fled in a separate vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspects are described as three Black males, wearing Police style vests. The suspect vehicle is described as a dark in color Lexus sedan.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.