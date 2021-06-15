Empowerment Coach and Grief Coach Valerie Galloway to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LITTLE FERRY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valerie Galloway, PCC, considers herself an empowerment coach. She quotes Myles Munro, a major inspiration of her passion to power philosophy, who sadly died in a 2014 plane crash: “The graveyard is full of dreams that were never fulfilled.” Munroe wrote and spoke often on the topic of people’s purpose, and also believed the greatest form of leadership is mentoring. He sure would be proud of Valerie, who is all of the things he admired—a nurturer of dreams, a spiritual woman, and a notable mentor who fostered 96 lives simultaneously.

Valerie has an MA degree in Social Science, a BA in Community Health, and has a PCC (Professional Certified Coach) license. She first began changing lives while working at a major NYC hospital, in a program for the dually diagnosed (people who have mental health and substance abuse issues.) Her more than 20 years of experience in healthcare focused on inspiring and supporting people and enabling them to heal and progress. In the past two years, because of COVID 19 impact, that was often about escorting people through the levels of the grieving process (Valerie herself has lost people in her closest circle).

Even as a child, Valerie was the one people sought advice from. It was only natural that she became a professionally licensed coach--enabling people to recognize and leverage their God-given talents, visualize their goals, and create transformational change.

Valeria emphasizes that we all want more out of life, but don’t usually know how to get there. This is when a life coach can make the difference, riding along on your journey, cheering you on as you progress, and steering you to the point of discovery.

As a professional coach, Valerie offers a variety of focused services that help people achieve their fullest potential. She offers coaching one-to-one, works with interdisciplinary teams, and supports patients, families and caregivers (with their particular needs and stresses).

Valerie’s coaching mantra is “Breaking the Chains that Bind Us”—a reminder that we have the ability to break free of pain, limitations, and the shackles that keep us from moving forward and living our most fulfilling life. She also helps clients beginning with visualization—getting clear on just what they want. As the coaching relationship progresses, they keep questioning and looking deeper within and gaining self-awareness.

At this point, Valerie integrates a rare quality she possesses, a deep spiritual knowing. She says God affirmed her relationship with Him and God continues to guide her work and mission. “God endows as all with different talents and gifts. They are embedded within. I help clients tap into it and bring what they wish to work at to the forefront.”

