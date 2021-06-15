Ann Gray Consulting to be Featured on Close Up Radio

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If a picture is worth a thousand words, what is video worth?

Today, brand communications are driven more than ever by visual content. Video has become the most important marketing tool in any business. Statistics show video content outperforms images or text every time. It’s no wonder more than 80 percent of the internet is now video.

Ann Gray is the founder of Ann Gray Consulting, a boutique social media marketing agency specializing in cutting-edge video content.

Ann’s clients call her the “Queen of Social Media” for her unique ability to design content that connects with target audiences where it matters most: in their heart.

“Video is emotion-based,” says Ann. “It's more heartfelt, more hope-based, more message-based. Hope actually outperforms negativity ten times over. Of course, people can get sucked into negativity really easily, but they respond to hope much better. They want to find that hope.”

Ann relies on analytics and target audience marketing research for insights into trends to create and implement the strategy behind the content.

“One of our superpowers is that we have spent 10 years studying everything there is to know about social media marketing and everything related to digital marketing,” says Ann. “The average amount of time that people spend on social media daily is two hours and 24 minutes. To capture engagement, you have got to consider the psychology behind it. We have studied how the brain works, how algorithms work, culture, trends, how different age groups respond. We learned from the experts what works, what doesn’t, and then take all of that research and insight and infuse it into the content.”

According to Ann, people are currently responding to brands that care about what is happening in our culture and society and taking a stand for what is right. They are especially responding to brands who have an authentic person behind the brand that stands for something.

“Social media is not advertising. Social media is relationships,” says Ann. “People don't want to be sold to anymore. What we are trying to do is connect to people on a relationship level. That is what we help our clients do: show the world who the brand is and how to represent them in a way that is authentic. A connection with that brand is what will cause them to want to return to that brand.”

As a faith-based agency, Ann says her goal is to put good out into the world and bring positive impact.

“People are ready for something fresh, for something good and right,” says Ann. “They're ready for truth.”

