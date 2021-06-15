The Futurist Institute Launches New Program: The Author Institute
The Author Institute helps leaders quickly write complete books to meaningfully increase their professional visibility and career opportunities.
The Author Institute helps leaders quickly write complete books that have meaningful professional impact.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Futurist Institute developed and launched a new program to help leaders quickly write complete books to meaningfully increase their professional visibility and career opportunities.
— Jason Schenker, Founder of The Author Institute
This new program is called The Author Institute.
Chairman of The Futurist Institute, Jason Schenker, led the initiative. "After developing a course about writing for The Futurist Institute titled Write the Future, we decided to expand our writing offering to include a full training program to help leaders write books, generate content, and build thought leadership profiles under The Author Institute name," he shared. "After having written over 30 books, it was time to help others tell their stories."
The Author Institute programs include online courses about book writing, templates and documents in The Author Vault, and a training course to become a Content Monster. The Author Institute offerings also include a gamified tracker to motivate aspiring authors to complete meaningful books quickly.
"People often aspire to be authors. But they can get bogged down in the process. The goal of The Author Institute is to help leaders quickly complete books that have meaningful impact before the minutiae of the writing process can slow," Schenker shared. "I am tremendously proud of this initiative and the team that made this vision come to life, especially our Operations Manager Nawfal Patel."
The Futurist Institute is based in Austin, Texas and trains analysts, consultants, and aspiring leaders to become professional futurists, who can identify trend and technology opportunities and risks. The Futurist Institute also exclusively confers the FLTA® designation — the Certified Futurist and Long-Term Analyst.
The Futurist Institute is online at www.FuturistInstitute.org
The Author Institute offerings are online at www.AuthorInstitute.org
