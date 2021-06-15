Twitter launches new insight series analyzing the latest trends in media and entertainment

Twitter wants to provide more insight into the evolving discussion around media trends in the app, via a new content series highlighting the most important tips and notes to help with marketing strategies.

As explained by Twitter’s Head of Media and Entertainment Ged Tarpey:

“The goal is to unpack the latest news, trends and insights on Media and Entertainment on Twitter as it happens. I share my perspective and why it’s important to entertainment marketers.”

The first review in the series watch the reopening of movie theaters, and how Twitter users react to big-screen performances.

As explained by Tarpey:

“On Twitter, we see that excitement unfolds in real time. Conversations around movies increased by 105%. This is because Twitter is a place for discovery, discussion and dissection. When new trailers are released on Twitter, fans from around the world share their thoughts and reactions. ‘

Twitter has always been the key platform for discussing real-time trends and responses, with the fast-moving nature of the tweet feed leading up to the initial company.

Tarpey also notes that more people are watching trailers on Twitter than ever before, with a 35% increase in daily average organic trailer views, while the discussion around movies and fandoms has also expanded to TV, with 72% of users who were interviewed indicated that Twitter “makes them feel like they are part of an online community” while watching a TV show or movie.

Tarpey also highlights the benefits of Twitter’s new audio Spaces to improve the connection:

“Of F9 on A quiet place 2, many anticipated films are putting together the cast and crew to answer questions and get fans excited for the premiere. The magic of Twitter Spaces is that it helps bring a community even closer to your content, and it creates a stage for in-depth and intimate conversations in front of movie lovers on Twitter. ‘

Indeed, from Spaces to Twitter’s evolving tools for content creators, including newsletters and subscriptionsit could very well become a more comprehensive home for fandoms, with more ways than ever to build communities within the app.

Of course, it also offers even more targeted advertising and promotional opportunities – and with a large amount of films to be released in the coming year, after many were held back due to COVID-19, this discussion will only increase and offer more clinging opportunities.

It’s remarkable how Twitter users respond to such responses, and data insights like these can play a leading role in creating a tweet strategy and engaging in such shifts.

Tarpey says future releases of its new range will provide similar data insights and notes on evolving trends, and how brands can use Twitter to maximize their performance in that regard.

You can read Tarpey’s full ‘From the overview of the director’s chair here.