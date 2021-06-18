Enveloping Listeners with Spiritual and Inspirational Music: Rising Artist Shake Dizzy Motivates with New Single
A sensory crossroads of the soulful and stirring genres of Gospel, Hip Hop, and Rap music, budding rapper and song writerJAMAICA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reinventing authentic Hip Hop and Reggae music, interspersed with soothing Gospel rhythms, growing sensation, Shake Dizzy is a talented powerhouse. Melding together sensory and spirited vocals with song writing and lyricism that is both memorable and melodic, the budding artist represents an unparalleled multi-genre talent. With a rich and enlivening new single, aptly titled “Man of the Throne”, Shake Dizzy features an eclectic rap prowess, which is imbued in a personal touch, setting him apart from others in the genre.
Produced by Gekko, and underscored with female vocals, the new single sheds light on standing up for yourself in the face of life’s many crippling obstacles and chasing your dreams by any means necessary. Slated for release on June 18th, 2021, “Man of the Throne” will underline the themes of hard work, determination, and pure perseverance. Battling the many challenges one faces in life, through an unwavering and unbridled faith in God above everything, is a lesson resonant through Shake Dizzy’s new single.
Independently written and performed by Shake Dizzy, the single stresses upon real life themes, narrating the burning stories of his life, inspired by the challenges that he had to bear with integrity. By illuminating authentic themes, and instilling within listeners trust in God, Shake Dizzy stands apart from the generic musical scene that is rampant with focus on drug use.
About:
Resurrecting Hip Hop and Reggae with a unique and characteristic vibe, Shake Dizzy is set to soar. Influenced and inspired by the work of icons of Hip Hop and Rap, such as Nas, Jay-Z, 50 cent, Biggie Smalls, Busta Rhymes, Beenie man, and Bounty Killa, among others, Shake Dizzy is driven to become a stellar Hip Hop icon.
Always enthralled by the stirring force of music and its allure in the lives of people, Shake Dizzy was driven to chase his dream of becoming a singer and artist. However, along the way, the budding artist faced the brunt of life’s many challenges: his father’s passing, job insecurities, and the unfortunate circumstances that compelled him to drop out of college. With an incredible and unmatched sound and persona, Shake Dizzy hopes to continue crafting moving singles that spread love and positivity across the world, through the universal language of music.
