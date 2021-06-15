Nashville based 2X Grammy award winning songwriter Mullet Dragon successfully launches the worlds first Mullet based NFT

Mullet Dragon has co written multiple Grammy Award Winning Albums for other artist and is now releasing his own music as well as dabbling into the NFT spaces

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville based 2X Grammy award winning songwriter Mullet Dragon successfully launches the world's first Mullet based NFT available on rarible.com

"I'm excited about the future of NFTs,'' says Mullet Dragon. I believe NFTs have the ability to bring value back to songwriting and recording artists and establish a more personal relationship between the creator and the art."

Mullet Dragon says he plans to launch more NFTs in the future. Mullet Dragon is also the owner of Mullet Magic All Purpose Hair Clay, "The world's best all purpose hair clay." which you can find on amazon or the website www.mulletdragon.com

You can check out the impressive Mullet Based NFT on rarible.com using this link : https://linktr.ee/mulletdragon

You can learn more about Mullet Dragon by following his instagram account at instagram.com/mulletdragon or checking out the website www.mulletdragon.com

Mullet Dragon is also planning his first musical release "Candy Colored Porsche" in July on all streaming platforms.