Twitter is working on new controls on who can name you in their tweets

Twitter is home to ‘Cancel Culture’, and whether you understand the evolution of the trend or not, you have undoubtedly had some experiences on the platform where you were mentioned by people you would rather not mention by spammers, former friends / colleagues, wrong labels, etc.

Now, in line with the relatively recent addition of capacity to determine who can reply to your tweets, Twitter is also experimenting with new controls on who can name you on the platform, which can help people avoid unwanted attention, and limit negative experiences in the app.

As explained by Twitter Dominic Camozzi, the platform is working on a few different variations for listing controls, starting with this prototype to ‘unnamed’ yourself from a tweet chain.

As you can see in this order, the new process will offer a new option “Unmention yourself from this conversation” in the drop-down menu for tweet, so you can take advantage of any further involvement in the specific exchange. Your @handle would then be disconnected from the chat, although it would still remain unclear in the original two text.

You can already do this if you are tagged in images on the platform, via the ‘Remove tag from photooption, but it gives users the ability to distance themselves from any direct association with selected Tweet discussions, which offers more capacity to manage your in-app experience. It can be good to avoid spammers, but also trolls with whom you may not want to block but just do not want to get involved over a specific element. Or the conversation may turn into a more controversial or offensive area and you simply want nothing to do with it.

In addition, Twitter also wants to add a new notification for someone you do not follow.

If you extend a tweet mention from your notifications, it’s an option to have ‘Unmention yourself’ on the tweet itself.

As you can see here, once you choose to name yourself in a tweet via the specific button Tweet author will not be able to name you again unless you have updated your settings again. It can be a more extreme response to a single mention – but if it’s a spammer or someone who abuses tweets, it can be a quick and easy way to cut it off completely, which can be an improvement.

Twitter also wants to add new controls for who you allow to be named, with the choice of variable hearing restrictions (‘Everyone’, ‘People you follow’ or ‘Custom’) that will allow you to 1, 3, or 7 days at a time.

This could be another way to address trolls and people who may be responding to a specific event.

And finally, Twitter also wants to help people avoid the stack of Cancel Culture, with a new option that allows you to stop someone from calling you day in and day out.

As you can see here, this process will alert users when they call @handle a lot of tweets. Users would then be able to review the listings and change their listing settings to restrict those who might want to watch them with their witty tweets, with an all-inclusive ‘Let It All Call’ option at the bottom of the screen.

Camozzi says that this option can help users to escalate situations, as in the above Twitter stacks, which are often not aimed at the original tweeter as such, but are fueled by packing behavior on the platform, and people who want to create anger for that day is a point of view on whatever matter. But the Twitter hate cycle is generally very short, and people go to the next controversy very quickly – so it may be good that by simply stopping people from calling you @handle 24 hours a day, it can sometimes be enough to empty to avoid the situation, and avoid any major psychological and / or brand setbacks.

And it can be harmful. Anyone who has spent enough time on Twitter is likely to have at one time or another been the focus of the angry look of the Twittersphere, and whether or not your comment or action was intentional, and whether you considered the consequences of your tweet or not, the flood of criticism and setbacks can be hard to take, especially as it turns into other forms of accusation and judgment about your perceived characteristics.

Actually, no one wants to be ‘canceled’ for a wrong tweet, and these options can help avoid that, or at least give users extra control over how they are called, hoping that any anxiety will go away, and that they will not stay the focus of the mob for too long.

But it can also lead to other consequences. For example, if a brand decides to eliminate listings in the midst of a crisis, would it be better or worse in the long run? Users will, of course, be aware that the brand name @noemings has shut down, and that it could make the fires even more heated, and make the focus problem a bigger controversy, which consequently takes even longer.

It is, of course, impossible to know, for the answer will vary from case to case. But there are some circumstances where it does not help to bury your head in the sand, but it can also, as noted, provide individual users with enough time to make the problem blow up and avoid ongoing problems.

Twitter is currently only experimenting with these options, with the early concept models of these images, so that it can change completely, as none of these elements can ever be released. But it feels like an advantage here – it just matches the options to take a step back from any controversy, while also not wanting to appear like you are avoiding responsibility, in the hope that you will not be held responsible for your actions.

Responsibility is undoubtedly important, but Twitter’s form of liability can often be disproportionate and consequently harmful.

But in any case, whoever ultimately decides on an adequate response is likely to come down to your own opinions and tendencies. This can sometimes make for a controversial option if implemented.