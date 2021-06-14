Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 2200 Block of Flagler Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, June 14, 2021, in the 2200 block of Flagler Place, Northwest.

At approximately 12:40 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and swung it at the victim then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Y0YxpJNAE2s

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.