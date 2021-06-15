Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the 3900 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

Approximately 12:01 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. Two of the suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property. One of the suspects went into the victim’s pockets and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video below.

https://youtu.be/4MxXDdsWsag

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.