Fewer people took February bar exam, more passed
(Subscription required) The report released Wednesday showed that 3,098 people took the exam in February, compared to 4,205 in February 2020, but 1,151 passed this year, while 1,128 passed last year.
There were 475 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,040 in the last 365 days.
(Subscription required) The report released Wednesday showed that 3,098 people took the exam in February, compared to 4,205 in February 2020, but 1,151 passed this year, while 1,128 passed last year.