/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, USA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optic Nerve Diseases Pipeline: New Therapies to come for Debilitating Eye Diseases

Optic Nerve Diseases pipeline landscape offers 30+ Key companies and 30+ key therapies with gene therapy as a new treatment approach.

DelveInsight’s “Optic Nerve Diseases Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 30+ companies and 30+ pipeline drugs in the Optic Nerve Diseases pipeline landscapes. It comprises Optic Nerve Diseases pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Optic Nerve Diseases therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Optic Nerve Diseases pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Optic Nerve Diseases Pipeline Report

Notable companies such as Nicox Ophthalmics, GrayBug, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, Clene Nanomedicine, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Qlaris Bio, Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, PYC Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Optic Nerve Diseases treatment scenario.

and others are developing potential drug candidates to boost the Optic Nerve Diseases treatment scenario. Nicox and Ocumension Therapeutics have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize NCX 470 in the Chinese, Korean, and South East Asian markets.

have entered into an exclusive license agreement to develop and commercialize in the Chinese, Korean, and South East Asian markets. In March 2021, Nicox SA declared that its partner, Ocumension Therapeutics , has secured approval from China’s Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration to conduct the Chinese part of the ongoing NCX 470 Denali Phase 3 clinical trial for the decreasing of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

declared that its partner, , has secured approval from China’s Center for Drug Evaluation of the National Medical Products Administration to conduct the Chinese part of the ongoing clinical trial for the decreasing of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. In February 2021, Accure Therapeutics in collaboration with Neurotrials initiated a Phase II trial for evaluation of ACT-01 as an intravenous formulation for the treatment of acute optic neuritis (AON). (NCT04762017)

Optic Nerve Diseases are conditions that produce injury or dysfunction of the second cranial or optic nerve that is generally considered a component of the central nervous system. Damage to optic nerve fibers may occur at or near their origin in the retina, optic disk, nerve, optic chiasm, optic tract, or lateral geniculate nuclei.

Optic Nerve Diseases Emerging Drugs

NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics

NCX 470 is a new chemical entity formulated as an ophthalmic solution of this novel, second-generation nitric oxide (NO)-donating prostaglandin analog in development to reduce intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. NCX 470 is designed to release both bimatoprost and NO following instillation into the eye. It is currently in the Phase III stage of development and is being developed by Nicox Ophthalmics.

Research and Development

Phase III

NCT04630808: Nicox Ophthalmics, in November 2020, initiated “A Phase 3, Randomized, Multi-Regional, Double-Masked, Parallel-Group Trial Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of NCX 470 0.1% vs. Latanoprost 0.005% in Subjects With Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension (Denali)”. This clinical study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NCX 470 Ophthalmic Solution in lowering intraocular pressure (IOP) in subjects with ocular hypertension or open-angle glaucoma. The trial is expected to get finished by January 2023, with anticipated 670 enrolled participants.

Results

NCX 470 met the primary endpoint of non-inferiority and also showed superiority to latanoprost, the U.S. market leader in prostaglandin analog prescriptions, in several pre-specified analyses

Intraocular pressure (IOP) lowering effect from baseline of NCX 470 was 7.6 to 9.8 mmHg

All doses of NCX 470 were well tolerated with no drug-related serious adverse events.

CNM-Au8: Clene Nanomedicine

CNM-Au8 is a concentrated, aqueous suspension of clean surfaced faceted nanocrystalline gold (Au) in a drinkable bicarbonate solution. The drug enhances critical intracellular bioenergetic reactions necessary for repairing and reversing neuronal damage. CNM-Au8 has demonstrated safety in Phase 1 studies and has been shown to have remyelination and neuroprotective effects in preclinical models. The drug is in Phase III clinical studies for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis treatment; Phase II/III clinical studies for multiple sclerosis and in Phase II clinical studies for optic nerve disorders.

Research and Development

Phase II

NCT03536559: Clene Nanomedicine, in November 2018 initiated “A Phase 2, Randomized, DB-PC, Parallel Group Study for the Treatment of Visual Pathway Deficits In Chronic Optic Neuropathy to Assess the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of CNM-Au8 For Remyelination In Multiple Sclerosis”. The trial is expected to get finished by September 2022, with anticipated 150 enrolled participants.

The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CNM-Au8 as a remyelinating therapy in patients with stable RMS. The secondary endpoint is the change in functional composite responder analysis score from Baseline to Week 24.

Scope of Optic Nerve Diseases Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 30+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Nicox Ophthalmics, GrayBug, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, Clene Nanomedicine, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Qlaris Bio, Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, PYC Therapeutics, and many others.

Nicox Ophthalmics, GrayBug, Bio-Thera Solutions, Reistone Biopharma, Clene Nanomedicine, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Qlaris Bio, Mitochon Pharmaceuticals, PYC Therapeutics, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 30+ Products

Phases:

· Optic Nerve Diseases Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Optic Nerve Diseases Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Optic Nerve Diseases Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Optic Nerve Diseases Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Nitric oxide donors

· Agammaglobulinaemia tyrosine kinase inhibitors

· Carbonic anhydrase inhibitors

· KATP channel modulators

· Energy metabolism stimulants

· RNA interference

· Beta-adrenergic receptor antagonists

· Undefined mechanism

· Brain-derived neurotrophic factor expression modulators

Molecule Types:

· Stem Cell Therapy

· Small molecule

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Oral

· Inhalation

· Intravenous

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Optic Nerve Diseases Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Optic Nerve Diseases treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Optic Nerve Diseases?

How many are Optic Nerve Diseases emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Optic Nerve Diseases?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Optic Nerve Diseases market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Optic Nerve Diseases?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Optic Nerve Diseases therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Optic Nerve Diseases?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Optic Nerve Diseases?

Table of Contents

1 Optic Nerve Diseases Report Introduction 2 Optic Nerve Diseases Executive Summary 3 Optic Nerve Diseases Overview 4 Optic Nerve Diseases – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Optic Nerve Diseases Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Optic Nerve Diseases Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 NCX 470: Nicox Ophthalmics 7 Optic Nerve Diseases Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 QLS-101: Qlaris Bio 8 Optic Nerve Diseases Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 MP101: Mitochon Pharmaceuticals 9 Optic Nerve Diseases Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 VP-002: PYC Therapeutics 10 Optic Nerve Diseases Therapeutic Assessment 11 Optic Nerve Diseases Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Optic Nerve Diseases Key Companies 14 Optic Nerve Diseases Key Products 15 Optic Nerve Diseases Unmet Needs 16 Optic Nerve Diseases Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Optic Nerve Diseases Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Optic Nerve Diseases Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

