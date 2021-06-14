TikTok launches #CreativityForGood campaign to highlight creators and causes on the platform

With the annual Cannes Lions Advertising Awards, TikTok wants to get involved – but unfortunately TikTok videos currently do not fit into the existing Cannes categories.

In light of this, TikTok start his own promotion, in celebration of Cannes Lions, called #CreativityForGood, which will invite TikTok users to create a TikTok-style campaign or advertisement for one of four unprofitable partners, or any other cause they are passionate about.

As explained by TikTok:

“Through the #CreativityForGood Hashtag Challenge, launched today, we show how our global community of creators and users are driving social change and inspiring action – whether it’s supporting a favorite charity, volunteering or running a charity event. “Random acts of kindness to brighten up someone’s day. As part of #CreativityForGood, we’ve also partnered with four non-profit organizations that create good things every day through their work.”

The four non-profit enterprises participating in the initiative are:

Malala Fund – Malala Fund was founded by student and Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and invests in education programs to help girls go to school and reach their full potential.

It gets better project – A non-profit organization that aims to uplift, empower and connect lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youths around the world.

IFRC – The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) is the world’s largest humanitarian network, reaching 150 million people in 192 National Associations through the work of more than 13.7 million volunteers.

A tree planted – Environmental charity One Tree Planted aims to make it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity and help forest planning around the world.

TikTok users will be encouraged to create their own video clips to promote these causes, using the #CreativityForGood hashtag, to promote the key messages of everyone, and contribute to a broader awareness. TikTok also donates $ 50,000 to each of the four non-profit features.

This is an interesting approach from TikTok, which seeks to foster engagement around advertising campaigns, and encourages creators to essentially consider how they can turn their TikTok skills into brand promotions. This can lead to them getting new, paid promotional opportunities. While the main focus here is on promoting these charities, one benefit may be that it highlights the potential of brands for more TikTok creators.

It may also help to further highlight the benefits of advertising on TikTok and the creative skills of its community for such purposes. The videos, which have a lot of involvement, will also underline the potential of the platform in that regard – and perhaps TikTok will be further recognized as a promotional platform and in the future its own place in the Cannes Lions competition.

Either way, it can be an interesting showcase of creative ideas for TikTok campaigns.

You can read more about the initiative and see examples of promotions, here.