YouTube will no longer allow alcohol, gambling and political advertising its prominent masthead units

YouTube has announced a new set of restrictions on its prominent Masthead ads to reduce exposure to and association with certain types of content in the app.

As reported by Axios, YouTube will stop accepting Masthead ads from a variety of vertical articles, including alcohol, gambling, prescription drugs, and election and political ads.

As per Axios:

“As of Monday, ads with offline or online related content, including sports betting and casino games, will be banned. The ban will also apply to ads that promote the sale of alcohol, as well as branded alcoholic beverages that do not explicitly refer to sales, while ads “Endorsing a candidate for office will also be prohibited. Advertisements of a political nature, such as issue advertisements, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.”

This will reduce the reach of these campaigns through this particular ad unit, which can have an impact in a variety of ways, given the nature of Masthead promotions.

As it sounds, Masthead Advertising Units takes the top of the screen in the YouTube app, offering significant brand exposure through premium placement.

YouTube has also made Masthead ads available for linked TVs back in 2019, which offers an even more extensive opportunity – especially if the Continued rise in YouTube’s connected TV viewers.

This has made the ad units a more sought-after option – but YouTube has also found its notoriety a key focus for those who want to make a statement before an upcoming vote or election. This, given the exposure potential, can abuse it.

The ads first came into play last year, when America President Donald Trump bought the mast head slot the entire two days before election day, together with election day itself.

As you can see, the Trump campaign provided a significant exposure advantage in the app, while it could also have joined YouTube from an optical standpoint with the campaign. As a result, YouTube the full-time bookings for Masthead Ads stopped specifically to provide wider access to the option, as opposed to a single dominant player. YouTube too stopped running political ads last year a period in the US, to prevent unrest amid questions surrounding the outcome.

This new change further highlights the potential risks that YouTube sees if it offers such a wide exposure to it. 2 billion users, and although the change will not affect most YouTube advertisers (Masthead ads cost approx. According to the. $ 2 million a day New York Times), it’s a major update in the process of YouTube, highlighting the growing concern about social impact via its app.