Governor Ron DeSantis Reappoints Three to the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the reappointment of Sonya Deen Hartley, Scott Ross and Cody Khan to the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors.

 

Sonya Deen Hartley

Deen Hartley, of Tallahassee, is Vice President of Government Relations for JM Family Enterprises. Previously, she was a Senior Director with Diageo. Deen Hartley has volunteered her time with Associated Industries of Florida, the Florida Chamber of Commerce, the American Financial Services Association, the State Legislative Leaders Foundation and the United States Chamber of Commerce. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and public administration from Florida State University.

 

Scott Ross

Ross, of Tallahassee, is a Partner at Capital City Consulting and former Deputy Secretary of the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. He is a member of the Florida Bar and served on the Florida Federal Judicial Nominating Commission for the 115th Congress. Ross earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Florida State University and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.

 

Cody Khan

Khan, of Panama City, is Chairman & CEO of Oasis Resorts, Vice Chairman of Hilton Inc., and President & CEO of Holiday Golf Course. He has volunteered his time with the Bay County Tourism Development Council and the Chip Hilton Classic Foundation benefitting the University of Florida Health Shands Hospital. Khan holds a bachelor’s degree in economics and mathematics and a master’s degree in economics. 

 

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

 

