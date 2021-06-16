Shawn LaTourette Statement Upon Being Sworn in Today as Commissioner of The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (21/P021)

(21/P020) TRENTON –I am deeply grateful for Governor Murphy’s environmental leadership and honored by his confidence, and that of the New Jersey Senate. To lead the Department of Environmental Protection at such a transformative time is an incredible privilege and an awesome responsibility that I hold sacred.

The DEP is an outstanding institution, brimming with smart, dedicated public servants who lead with science and with heart. It is these scientists, engineers, biologists and specialists who make New Jersey’s environment stronger and fairer, and who move us forward every day in confronting climate change, protecting water quality, conserving our natural resources, and so much more. It is my honor to lead with them.

With Governor Murphy’s vision and leadership, we are charting a new course for the future—with a stronger, more just, and inclusive environment at its center. I am proud of our progress these last three years, and I am eager to advance our efforts to reduce the risks of climate change, to further the promise of environmental justice, to ensure clean water for all, and to build a green economy that lifts every one of our people.

