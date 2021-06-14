LinkedIn has given a new opportunity to limit data scraping in its app

In a case that could have major consequences for the security of data in social applications, the US Supreme Court a decision of the lower court rejected what had previously banned LinkedIn from unlocking hiQ workware industry to information made available to LinkedIn members in its app public.

The case is an example in the fight against data scraping. Back in 2017, LinkedIn attempted to shut down hiQ Labs from its service after discovering that hiQ had scraped LinkedIn user data – harvesting personal information on public profiles of LinkedIn users to build its own recruiting information service.

hiQ Labs uses LinkedIn profile information to do this build data profiles which can predict when an employee is more likely to leave a business.

As per hiQ pitch:

“There is more information about your employees outside the walls of your organization than inside. HiQ curates and uses this public data to drive employee-positive action. Our SaaS machine learning platform provides flight risks and skills footprints of business organizations, which HR teams around to make better, more reliable human decisions. ‘

Note the mention of ‘public data’ here – the core of hiQ is the fact that anyone has access to this information on LinkedIn and therefore LinkedIn has no right to restrict its use.

Nevertheless, LinkedIn informed hiQ that such use violates its terms, and that it also violates user rights, as they have joined LinkedIn, not for other platforms. As a result, LinkedIn threatened to cut off access to hiQ, which in turn led to hiQ requesting a legal order to prevent LinkedIn from breaking its access to data.

Which hiQ won it. LinkedIn then tried appeals against the decision in 2019, but was denied an appeal by the U.S. District Court. Which essentially meant that the court’s ruling was that it was indeed legal for any business to access and use publicly available user data from any platform, without users having the rights to regulate this extensive use.

This seems a bit off, especially given the increasing focus on user data privacy. As a result, LinkedIn has since requested extensive legal equipment to address its concerns, leading to this latest U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which essentially refers the decision to the Court of Appeals for reconsideration.

This is a big win for LinkedIn, yet there is no guarantee that the appellate court will find reason to change its original ruling, with broader questions about who owns publicly available data that does not cover this particular type of use.

This is an important issue, not only for LinkedIn, but also for social media platforms in general. Last year, Facebook too legal action launched against two companies over similar data scraping, which found that these organizations extracted Facebook user data for use in their own digital intelligence tools.

On the one hand, there is logic in the fact that if this information is publicly available, there is no legal reason why others cannot use it – although LinkedIn has noted that hiQ’s software bots are capable of harvesting data on a large scale, “far beyond what any individual can do when viewing public profiles”.

Yet it is public data. But, as noted, users re-enroll in the guidelines and usage rules of each individual platform so that they do not give their consent for the same information to be used by other companies.

Is it enough of an attitude to create new rules about it, or will the same finding be applied again?

The answer is not definitive, but in the evolving era of data protection, it seems that laws must also be developed to cover such cases.

This is an important issue to note, which could have important implications for the functioning of social platforms going forward, including possible restrictions on the data made available to the public that does not have users.