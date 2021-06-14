VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Holds Thin Line Tribute in Perry
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody continued her Thin Line Tribute initiative today with a visit to the Perry Police Department to encourage and support local police officers. Thin Line Tribute honors and recognizes the men and women who serve on the frontlines as law enforcement officers. Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “It is always a pleasure to spend time with Floridians who choose a life of service to their community as law enforcement officers. These courageous individuals work so hard to protect their communities, and it is important, now more than ever, to lift them up and give them our undivided support. As the wife of a law enforcement officer, I understand the sacrifice and commitment required of those who wear the badge, and I will always stand up for the frontline officers who work, day in and day out, to help us build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”Attorney General Moody stopped by PPD and met with Perry Police Chief Jamie Cruse and PPD officers—thanking them all for their daily service and sacrifice for Florida. The launch of Thin Line Tribute in May comes on the heels of a devastating year for the law enforcement community—both due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent increase in felonious violence against officers. While line-of-duty deaths are still on the rise, COVID-19 is no longer the main culprit. An increasing number of officer deaths in Florida are at the hands of violent acts. Additionally, Florida is one of the deadliest states in the nation for felonious acts against law enforcement officers causing death this year. Attorney General Moody started Thin Line Tribute to give law enforcement officers the recognition they greatly deserve but often do not receive. The kickstart of the initiative occurred at the Plant City Police Department, in Attorney General Moody’s hometown. Attorney General Moody also visited the Belleview Police Department as part of the initiative.To learn more about Thin Line Tribute, click here.Thin Line Tribute is just one more way Attorney General Moody is showing support for the Florida law enforcement community. Shortly after taking office, Attorney General Moody launched a statewide Back the Blue campaign. The campaign highlights law enforcement officers, citizens and organizations taking extraordinary steps to forge positive relationships with law enforcement and local communities. Attorney General Moody has issued more than 35 Back the Blue Awards since taking office. Attorney General Moody asks anyone interested in becoming a law enforcement hero in Perry to apply to join the force. To learn more, click here.
