FWC names Roger Young new director for Division of Law Enforcement

Today, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) announced Roger Young as the new director for the agency’s Division of Law Enforcement. Colonel Young will oversee more than 1,000 employees in the FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement who protect Florida’s natural resources and provide public safety on state lands and waters.

“Colonel Curtis Brown will be retiring at the end of June after a successful 30-year career with the FWC. He has accomplished many great initiatives and has done an outstanding job of building relationships across divisions during his tenure,” said Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. “We are confident Colonel Young will take up Colonel Brown’s standard and continue moving the division and the agency forward well into the future.”

“It has been my honor and the culminating achievement of my law enforcement career to serve as the Director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement,” said retiring Director Col. Curtis Brown. “A leader is only as good as his team and I am immensely proud of our team’s success. I know Roger will lead the Division to even greater triumphs in the years ahead.”

Col. Young graduated from Florida State University in 1993 with a degree in social sciences with a concentration in environmental studies. He began his conservation law enforcement career 25 years ago with the Florida Marine Patrol as an officer assigned to Taylor County and transitioned to the FWC after its creation in 1999. He promoted through the ranks and has most recently served as the regional commander of the Southwest Region since 2015.

Col. Young has graduated from the FBI National Leadership Academy, the National Association of Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Leadership Program and FDLE’s Senior Leadership Course. He is a founding member of the agency’s Special Operations Group, specializing in high-risk man tracking, dignitary protection and tactical marine operations.

“Every day our officers and staff exhibit immense professionalism and dedication in protecting the people of Florida and conserving our natural resources,” said Col. Roger Young, director of the FWC Division of Law Enforcement. “It is my honor to represent them in this capacity and it is our shared responsibility to ensure our natural resources are there for future generations to enjoy.”

