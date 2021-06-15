Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OnPage Corporation Certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council

Incident Alert Management Company Announces Certification as a Women-Owned Enterprise

Earning the certification further solidifies OnPage’s commitment to authenticity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”
— Judit Sharon, CEO of OnPage

WALTHAM, MASS., UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OnPage Corporation, a Boston-based incident alert management company, is proud to announce national certification as a Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Center for Women & Enterprise, a regional certifying partner of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

“We are elated to earn our WBENC Certification and are pleased to join a national network of women-owned businesses,” said OnPage CEO Judit Sharon. “Earning the certification further solidifies OnPage’s commitment to authenticity, diversity and inclusion in the workplace. I look forward to meeting other successful women-owned organizations that have been certified by the WBENC.”

The WBENC standard of certification implemented by the Center for Women & Enterprise is a meticulous process including an in-depth review of the business and site inspection. The certification process is designed to confirm the business is at least 51 percent owned, operated, and controlled by a woman or women.

By including women-owned businesses among their suppliers, corporations and government agencies demonstrate their commitment to fostering diversity and the continued development of their supplier diversity programs.

About OnPage

OnPage is an Incident Alert Management platform that elevates critical notifications to the right person on call to remediate critical events. With Alert-Until-Read capabilities, dynamic digital schedules, escalation criteria and redundancies, OnPage ensures that critical alerts are never missed. Serving information technology, healthcare, industrial and IoT verticals in all industries, OnPage brings critical notifications to the forefront with audit trails and incident reporting.

OnPage Incident Management - Perfect for ITOps, Clinical and Crisis Communication

