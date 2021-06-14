CDC Responds to the Growing Health Risks Posed by Global Dog Importation
The Healthy Dog Importation Act would establish basic import standards to protect people, pets, and livestock from imported pathogens”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) welcomes today’s announcement from the CDC to prohibit dog imports from areas of high risk for rabies. Today’s action highlights the need to address critical gaps in the oversight of dog imports to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in the U.S.
We are pleased to see the CDC taking this step to protect animal and public health. Unfortunately, this action would cover only about 6% of annual dog imports, and does not address the multiple other diseases and pathogens that pose a severe threat to people, pets, and livestock as a result of dogs being imported into the U.S. These include lethal diseases like rabies, exotic parasites, and other infectious diseases that have already caused epidemics in our pets.
"The Healthy Dog Importation Act would establish basic import standards to protect people, pets, and livestock from imported pathogens. We look forward to this bipartisan bill being re-introduced and working with Congress and a broad coalition of bill supporters to see it enacted," said Patti Strand, NAIA President.
The National Animal Interest Alliance (NAIA) is a broad-based animal welfare organization founded in 1991 to provide effective and humane solutions to complex issues involving animals. NAIA's membership is diverse and bi-partisan and includes grassroots animal enthusiasts, hands-on experts working in the field, and highly credentialed professionals. NAIA's expertise in animal welfare and husbandry is recognized and relied upon nationwide.
