Facebook shares new insights on the effectiveness of its blood donation warning program

Nasien World Day for Blood Donors, Facebook announced that more than 100 million people around the world have now signed up for the Blood Donate feature, which allows Facebook users to receive notifications of donations from nearby blood banks.

As explained by Facebook:

“Since we first launched the Blood Donate feature in India in 2017, we have expanded to 37 countries – now including Australia, Colombia, Israel, Singapore and Tunisia. In the first two months after our US launch in June 2019, blood donations increased first-time donations on partner sites by 19%, while in Brazil and India, the share of donors at blood banks said to be affected by a Facebook notification to donate blood increased from 0% to 14% in the first year. ‘

Amidst all the various criticisms on Facebook and the negative effects it can have on society, this is a perfect example of the benefits it can bring, with the extensive reach of The Social Network providing a perfect channel for raising awareness of important causes – which, as you can see, can have significant benefits.

As Facebook notes, the Blood Donations feature was first introduced in India in 2017 before it was expanded to the US in 2019. Users can sign up for appropriate notifications in the app, which helps raise awareness of relevant needs.

In response to the pandemic, Facebook expanded its blood donation warnings last year by adding the option Community Help Hub, while also increasing the capacity for blood donation centers to share their donation opportunities via Facebook events, to further increase exposure by creating news questions from those who sign up.

It feels like a rare opportunity to highlight how the scope of Facebook can be put to good use, but there are clearly great community benefits in this regard, and there are ways Facebook can help bring people together around such issues and needs. .

Misinformation remains a major source of concern, as well as platform abuse and misuse, but there are ways Facebook can form an important, fundamental element in building a better society. Whether the good heavier weighs heavier or ever can is another point of debate, but the instruments for blood donation and its results are one example of the role it can play in it.

Facebook also has a Global Forum on Blood Donations last week, in which health leaders, blood donors and young blood donors from around the world came together to discuss strategies to inspire young people to donate. You can see the replay here.