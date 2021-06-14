Pinterest launches new virtual test drive advertising experience with Volkswagen

Pinterest has unveiled a new virtual test drive advertising experience with Volkswagen, which could also introduce a new, attractive advertising option for car brands on the platform.

As part of the campaign for the new Volkswagen ID.4 eelectric sports utility vehicle, Volkswagen introduces a new, interactive experience in the car, which can be activated from its Promoted Pin.

Tap the ‘See more’ indicator at the bottom of the pen and you’ll be taken to a 360-degree interactive view so you can look around the car as it drives.

It’s a first-class integration for Pinterest, relying on immersive, AR-like experiences, which will eventually become commonplace in all forms of e-commerce and online product discovery. In addition to this, Pinterest will promote the promotion by partnering with select Pinterest creators who will guide consumers through their personal favorite features of the car, increasing exposure and connectivity in the app.

This is an interesting development for Pinterest on two fronts. First, and as noted, the promotion leans toward enhanced virtual experiences, which will increasingly become a part of online shopping, as in-store platforms and online shopping want to merge, wherever they can. E-commerce is not the same as being able to touch and feel a product yourself, and it never will be, but with new advances in AR and VR we can get close in many ways. And as these tools evolve, it will become the expectation over time.

It’s also interesting to note that Pinterest seeks to facilitate commercial arrangements with creators, offering paid promotional opportunities to platform influencers. Every social app tries to find the best ways to earn opportunities for their best creators to earn money to keep them on their platforms, and this could be another way Pinterest can develop its own app to help its top stars get extra to generate income. from their presence.

And while it may seem a little out of place for car brands to look at Pinterest for such promotions, statistics show that Pinners are actually increasingly looking for cars in the app.

According to Pinterest, 8 million Pinners are actively engaged in automated content every month, while 1 in 3 Pinterest users are inspired to buy cars they have not even searched for. Previous Pinterest research also showed that Pinners are 28% more likely than non-pinners to buy a new vehicle within the first 90 days after release, while even after a new version they are 31% more likely to buy a new SUV model for sale.

In addition, Pinners are also 55% more likely to worry about their personal carbon footprint than people who are not on the platform.

The figures highlight the expansion of the use case for Pinterest by reaching specific markets and audiences, even those you may not have considered. It may be worthwhile to have the platform revisit your campaigns.