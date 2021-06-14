AG Lynn Fitch, Auditor Shad White Announce $55.5 Million Settlement with Centene
June 14, 2021
Company pledges transparency reforms to protect taxpayers
Attorney General Lynn Fitch and Auditor Shad White reached a $55.5-million settlement with Centene, the largest Medicaid managed care organization in the United States. The settlement resolves allegations of overpayments as a part of Mississippi’s Medicaid program.
