Casey Askar Discusses Why You Should Consider Investing in Commercial Real Estate

Commercial real estate investors enjoy a variety of tax benefits”NAPLES, , FL, USA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Commercial real estate could be the ticket to wealth for many investors. Casey Askar is a business executive with more than 20 years of experience in real estate acquisition and development. He recently discussed why you should consider investing in commercial real estate.
"Commercial real estate investing isn't for everyone," Casey Askar said. "It's generally a high-risk investment option, but it's also high-reward."
Askar explained that commercial real estate investing typically requires a lot of capital, which is one reason why it's inherently risky. However, this risk means you have a much higher earning potential. For example, you may invest hundreds of thousands of dollars (or even millions) on a commercial property, but it could bring you tens of thousands of dollars per income per month. This is as opposed to a traditional rental home, from which you may only profit several hundred dollars per month.
"Commercial real estate investors enjoy a variety of tax benefits," Casey Askar said. "This is thanks to depreciation and the opportunity to avoid taxes on capital gains when you sell the property due to 1031 exchanges."
Askar explained that adding a commercial real estate property to your profile can broaden that profile while offering such tax benefits. He added that branching into commercial real estate also results in more countless investment opportunities. Examples of commercial real estate properties include office buildings, malls, apartment buildings, strip malls, condo communities, and more. Commercial real estate can take many forms, which means you can choose one that suits your interests best.
"Residential real estate can be frustrating for investors who have a lot of other investments or obligations," Casey Askar said. "Renters typically move out of a single-family rental in one year. Most tenants of commercial properties want to sign leases for at least three years."
Rental turnover can be extremely stressful and costly. Avoiding frequent turnover through commercial real estate means you can have a more stable flow of cash without the constant headache of rushing to find new renters.
Similarly, Casey Askar explained that commercial tenants, such as retail store owners, handle a lot of the property upkeep themselves. This is because they want their stores to look great and be successful, so they willfully take property maintenance on themselves. Many times, this even results in improvements made to the property by tenants.
"You'll quickly realize that investing in commercial real estate can be a lot of work," Askar said. "However, I've noticed I have far more 'off' time with commercial real estate than residential real estate. This is because businesses often operate on a nine-to-five schedule. Most of the repairs or attention needed can be accomplished during these hours."
Casey Askar finished by stating that commercial real estate is an ideal option for individuals who are looking for an investment opportunity that can offer a lot of reward without many of the headaches associated with traditional residential real estate.
