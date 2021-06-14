Ramp and Lane Closures for Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Construction June 13-18

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing lane and ramp closures for the week of June 13 as part of continuing Reno Spaghetti Bowl improvements.

MILL STREET ON RAMP TO SOUTHBOUND I-580 CLOSURE Interstate ramps are being reconstructed.

The Mill Street on ramp to southbound I-580 remains closed 24/7 through Monday, June 21. Detour via Terminal Way or Kietzke Lane to access southbound I-580 via Plumb Lane.

KIETZKE LANE NIGHTTIME CLOSURE Sections of southbound I-580 bridges over Kietzke Lane will be removed to allow for future bridge renovation/widening. Detours posted.

Kietzke Lane from north of Second Street to Galletti Way will be reduced to one lane in each direction 24/7 for approximately one month beginning on Monday, June 14 through Wednesday, July 14. Business access will remain open.

SPAGHETTI BOWL AND I-580 RAMP/LANE CLOSURES

These spaghetti bowl ramps will intermittently close overnight June 13 to June 18 from 9p.m. to 6a.m. Both ramps will not be closed at the same time. Additional periodic ramp closures to continue through 2022. Eastbound I-80 to northbound U.S. 395 Eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580

Southbound I-580 off ramp to Second Street intermittently closed overnight 9p.m. to 6a.m. June 13 to June 18.

Mill Street off ramp closed intermittently, 9 pm to 6 am, Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18. Please use marked detour routes.

Surface street lane closures: https://ndotspaghettibowl.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/SBX_Map_Ongoing-constr-map-1-522x1024.jpg

I-580 LANE REDUCTIONS/SHIFTS

Nightly lane reductions on southbound I-580 between Mill Street and spaghetti bowl from 9p.m. to 6a.m.

Schedule is subject to change.

The improvements are part of construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.