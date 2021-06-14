Nevada State Transportation Contracts Approved This Month Will Support More Than 150 Jobs

CARSON CITY, Nev. – State transportation contracts approved during today’s State Transportation Board meeting are projected to support more than 150 jobs while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 155 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the June 14 Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting. Nearly 3,500 job years have been supported by state transportation contracts and agreements approved since October 2020.

State road improvements reviewed at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Restripe 94 miles of I-15 and U.S. 95 in Clark and Nye counties

Restripe 158 miles of U.S. 93 in Lincoln County

Resurface bridges on State Routes 856 and 401 in Pershing County

Resurface 10 miles of State Route 447 in Washoe County

Resurface seven miles of State Routes 117, 715 and 723 in Churchill County

Resurface the I-515 Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road interstate ramps in Clark County

The NDOT contracts were thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary for each project. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs.

It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.