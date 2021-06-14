Suspect Sought in an Attempt to Commit Robbery Offense: 1400 Block of S Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Attempt to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Saturday, June 12, 2021, in the 1400 Block of S Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:51 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect demanded property from the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property but was unsuccessful. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/Qr0_xDpzLLQ

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.