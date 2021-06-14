Updated with Video* Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 4100 Block of Hunt Place, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, June 13, 2021, in the 4100 block of Hunt Place, Northeast.

Approximately 5:50 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects and vehicle were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below. The vehicle is described as a black Toyota Camry with Maryland temporary tags.

https://youtu.be/KR57zTx_dFw

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicle, or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.