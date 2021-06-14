NYSK Contracts Cedarstone Industry to Build Turnkey GMP Compliant Cannabis Ethanol Extraction System

The company has been manufacturing superior quality processing equipment for the past 20 years.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedarstone Industry is pleased to announce it has been contracted by NYSK to build its turnkey, GMP compliant ethanol extraction system.Located in Houston, Texas, Cedarstone Industry has been manufacturing superior quality processing equipment to Bluebell, Heineken, Anheuser-Busch, GEA, Tetra Pak, Coca-Cola, GE Pharmaceutic, and a long list of other companies over the last twenty years. The company delivers Architecture, Engineering, and Construction solutions to assure outcome for complex projects worldwide and, thanks to its consistent and rigorous quality requirement, the company has successfully evolved into one of the most reputable entities in the manufacturing industry.In the company’s most recent news, Cedarstone Industry has been contracted by NYSK to build a turnkey GMP compliant cannabis ethanol extraction system. This system includes ethanol prechill module, centrifuge extraction module, filtration module, pre-heat module, ethanol evaporation module, decarboxylation module, and UL listed control with remote access features.“We couldn’t be more pleased to collaborate with NYSK to support their growing business,” says the founder of Cedarstone Industry. “With over 20 years in the manufacturing industry, we have perfected our quality control criteria to ensure the durability and longevity of our cannabis extraction equipment, making us the ideal company for this project. We are excited to build a positive working relationship with NYSK and look forward to future collaborations.”Pharmacann - NYSK was founded to address the real need of medicinal cannabis in the European Union and abroad. The company has invested in its operation in Macedonia, with the goal of producing the highest grades of medical cannabis based on API (Active Pharmaceutical Substance). Along with conforming and adhering to pharmaceutical standards, their primary goal is patient-focused and they are heavily focused on research, awareness and education.“With an 18,000 m2 (193,750 ft2) facility with 7,516 m2 (80,901 ft2) of cultivation space, NYSK boasts one of the most impressive facilities in the world,” says Head of Cultivation, Vlado Keskovski at NYSK. “The EU market is moving quickly and countries are passing cannabis positive laws monthly.”Cedarstone Industry’s CBD extraction machines are comprehensive systems which boast numerous features, including:• Pre-Chilled Ethanol Tanks Module• Centrifugal Extraction Module• Filtration Skid Module• Ethanol Recovery Module (Falling Film Evaporator / Wiper Film Evaporator)• Vacuum Skid• NEMA 4X stainless UL listed control• Explosive Proof (Class I Division I) Intrinsically Safe, ATEX / SGS Certified Control Tablet• UL Listed Pumps and Integrated Piping• And moreFor more information about Cedarstone Industry, please visit www.cedarstoneindustry.com About Cedarstone IndustryOver the past 20 years, Cedarstone Industry has evolved into an all-around entity, supplying turn-key installation service, Extraction Equipment, Stainless Tank, Mixing Vessel, Pressure Vessel, CIP, UHT, Commercial beer brewing equipment, and more.About NYSK HoldingsNYSK Holdings is part of PHCANN International, one of the biggest European companies in the cannabis industry. The company is the first Macedonian licensed company for the cultivation of cannabis for medical purposes.