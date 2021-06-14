Registration opens for Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector 2021

SMI reports: Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference is now available for registration in London on the 17th and 18th November 2021.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector conference will reconvene on the 17th – 18th November in London, UK.The two-day event will involve a comprehensive view of the use of social media for military purposes. Social media has become increasingly important as a communication channel in civilian society, and the military sector is no different. It can be used as a platform for information and recruitment purposes, fulfil a welfare function for personnel keeping in touch with family and friends, and as a strategic communication tool for opinion-forming and psychological operations. Social media offers militaries fast, direct communications with their workforces as well as highly effective ways of communicating externally.Interested parties can save £200 using the early bird discount by registering before 30th June atWhy should a delegate attend 2021’s event?•Engage with a dynamic audience of military officers, government officials, industry experts and social media platform specialists on crucial topics such recruitment, audience engagement, crisis response tactics and combating disinformation/ ‘fake news’•Exclusive Host Nation presentations from the UK MoD•Our event is the ONLY current event focusing exclusively on Social Media•Extremely diverse speaker agenda compared to most communications conferences which are typically national or regional•Workshops on 2 highly relevant topics both confirmed, should be a key focus of marketing.As the only public affairs conference focussed solely on the military and defence sector, delegates can learn from a truly established line-up of speakers from around the globe.Key nations in attendance include UK, USA, Germany, France, Singapore, Brazil, Afghanistan and many more.For the full speaker line-up, the brochure will soon be available to download online at http://www.militarysocialmedia.com/EINPR1 Social Media in the Defence and Military Sector17th – 18th November 2021London, UK#MilSocialMediaFor Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick on smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6748For media queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk