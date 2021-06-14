Fitness and technology experts partner to help the fitness industry weather the COVID-19 storm
Fitness professionals must strategize now to get ready for post-covid times. Industry insiders help fitness companies with smart technology adoption.GDANSK, POLSKA, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neoteric, an international technology leader specializing in designing and developing online fitness solutions for personal trainers and gym operators, announces their next live online event.
It'll feature a fitness industry insider and a recognized consultant, David Bluman.
Date and time: June 22, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT (US and CA) / 3:00 PM GMT (UK)
In the webinar, David Bluman, from Fitness Education Institute, and Darek Kociecki, from Neoteric, will help the gym operators and personal coaches gain a broader perspective on the current situation and the future. The aim is to help fitness businesses embrace the industry change and develop smart strategies for both the pandemic and the post-covid times.
“Fitness will always be about human connection. Yet, fitness technology is taking off fast. Only the players who will embrace the tech will be able to come out of the pandemic, stronger and in a better shape.”
-David Bluman
“Some companies are slower to embrace technology than others. At times like this, they must realize that technology is their friend, not their foe. It takes resilience but, to sail the rough waters, you need to adapt to the changing waves.
It’s paramount for the fitness industry to understand that new, lasting consumer habits are forming in front of their eyes. The market is taking on an entirely new shape that is bound to stay.”
-Darek Kociecki
The experts will:
- review the latest major industry shifts
- give an overview of technologies used and how they are reshaping the fitness market
- talk about how education affects the companies’ bottom line
- forecast the major industry trends to come
The webinar is open for registration. A limited number of seats is available.
ABOUT DAVID BLUMAN:
David Bluman is the CEO of Fitness Education Institute and the COO of Altitude Health Systems.
With over 30 years of professional experience in the fitness industry, David Bluman provides mentorship and consulting services to fitness entrepreneurs. His services include business planning, branding consultancy, marketing, and business design.
His current clients include Autism FitnessⓇ and the Parkinson’s Foundation.
David has been a continuing education provider for the American Council on Exercise (ACE), Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA), and the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM).
ABOUT DAREK KOCIECKI:
Darek Kociecki is an experienced marketer and a business developer. As a triathlete and a tech evangelist, he explores the interaction of technology and fitness. As the Head of Growth at Neoteric, he supports fitness businesses in navigating the complex tech landscape. He is the host of the Neoteric Tech Talks series for the fitness industry.
ABOUT THE FITNESS EDUCATION INSTITUTE:
The Fitness Education Institute is headquartered in Long Beach, New York. This Hub of Education for the Fitness Industry helps CEU/CEC providers connect with strategic B2B partners.
ABOUT NEOTERIC
Neoteric is a European technology partner headquartered in Gdansk, Poland, with offices in Warsaw, Poland.
Founded in 2005, the company has a track record of developing fitness platforms for personal trainers and established gyms in the US and Europe. On top of building fitness applications, Neoteric caters to the needs of other sectors. A vast array of projects in the company’s portfolio make it an attractive business partner for those looking for innovative solutions.
