How to time-stamp YouTube videos and create key moments • Yoast

Phil Nottingham Phil Nottingham is a marketing strategist specializing in video SEO and branding strategy and search engine optimization.

Important moments arrived at Google search end of 2019. It’s a feature that enables extensive, prominent video search results, with clickable links to every chapter in your video. In practice, this means that you can receive not just one link within your video result field, but dozens of them. Point out key moments your videos in the search results, you need to know how to time-stamp a video.

This is clearly extremely powerful for SEO. This means you can ensure that many, if not most, links to the first results refer to your content asset. Allows you to capture a large part of the vote for some competing informative queries, if you accept can arrange video content for them.

How your video may look in the search results if you add key moments to it.

The right video content, in this context, is tutorials or conversations about longer form – the kind of videos that are well suited for chapters. It may be a good idea to start thinking about investing in a video series or podcast, if you haven’t already.

The catch with this ‘Key Moments’ feature, for now, is that it only works on YouTube videos. So you like sending users to your video on the YouTube website or program, rather than your website. However, Google has set up infrastructure (through the ‘Clip’ scheme) to enable this feature more widely in the future. They have already extended the use of key moments to a few selected sites. For now, be part of this exclusive trial run to set up key moments in privately presented videos. Otherwise, you must accept the restriction and optimize your videos on YouTube.

Add timestamps (chapters) to YouTube videos

The good news is that if you have well-optimized content available on YouTube, all you have to do to take advantage of this feature is add timestamps to your YouTube video descriptions.

1. Write a list of timestamps (chapters) in your video description

Adding timestamps is very simple. This will not only allow you to receive Key Moments features in Google searches, but also provide you with video chapters (links that allow users to skip to specific moments) on the YouTube platform.

To add timestamps to your YouTube video, you must edit the “description” in the video details section. Write the time codes of each point in the video where you want a new chapter to appear, as a list, throughout this description. Then write the name of this chapter next to each time code (see the example below):

Write your timestamps in the video detail field for your YouTube video, e.g. ‘0:42 Lighting’.

You can add as many of these timestamps, with corresponding chapter titles as you like. For videos longer than an hour, timestamps can be printed after the hour mark with two colons, e.g. 1:34:56. You can make the titles as long as you want (although I recommend staying below 50 characters to avoid titles being cut off).

It really is as simple as that. Chapter titles will also be the names of the ‘Key Moments’ when they appear in Google search. It may therefore be wise to think about titles that are likely to generate clicks, based on the general intentions of the user behind the keyword (s) you are optimizing for.

2. Click save.

After doing so, simply press save, and everything is ready. The next time you watch the video on YouTube, you will see that the game bar is segmented into sections. You also see links to the right of the timeline. Clicking on it will take you to the beginning of the next chapter.

If the playbar of your YouTube video shows segments like this, you have successfully added timestamps and are eligible for key moments.

In general, timestamps should be added at the points that make sense in terms of overall navigation and consumption. Moments, when there is a topic change or an interruption in the conversation, is a good choice. If you need further guidance, look at your audience control graph in YouTube analytics. Any points where you see a ‘peak’, which indicates increased involvement, are probably good points to start a chapter.

And that’s it! After adding timestamps and chapters in the description of your YouTube video, you are now eligible to receive Key Moment Links in Google Search.

Add key moments to videos your website

But how can you take advantage of key moments for your own website? Is it possible to direct traffic to it, rather than YouTube? Sorry, unless you’re part of the few selected sites currently whitelisted for this feature. However, it does not hurt to set things up so that in the future you will be able to use this feature if and when Google opens it on the wider web.

To optimize the videos on your site, you need to implement structured data, specifically the Schema.org feature “clip”, either via microdata in the body of the page or via JSON-LD in the header.

First of all, in addition to the standard data needed to optimize a video (details here), you need to add information about hasPart and Clip.

If you use microdata, it will look like this:

</div> <div itemprop="hasPart" itemtype="http://schema.org/Clip" itemscope> <meta itemprop="name" content="Cat jumps" /> <meta itemprop="startOffset" content="30" /> <meta itemprop="endOffset" content="45" /> <meta itemprop="url" content="http://www.example.com/example?t=30" /> </div>

And if you use JSON-LD, it should look like this:

"hasPart": [{ "@type": "Clip", "name": "Cat jumps", "startOffset": 30, "endOffset": 45, "url": "http://www.example.com/example?t=30" }]

Note that both implementations require a prescribed start and end (startOffset & endOffset). This differs from the implementation with YouTube descriptions, where you only need to determine the beginning of the chapter, and the length is determined by the time until the next chapter.

The URL you can specify here is also very important so that users can be sent directly to the right point in the video. On many, but not all video platforms, you can set this with a URL parameter. For example, with Wistia, adding the wtime parameter to a URL (for example example.com/blog-post?wtime=34) will let you in at the beginning of the clip.

YouTube does not currently have a feature that allows you to customize the start time of the embedded video using a URL parameter on your site. Therefore, it is best to use a video hosting platform other than YouTube to implement the schemes on your site to take advantage of key moments when and when it is more available for open web sites.

Want to know more about video SEO? Look at Phil’s advice to improve your online video strategy in the Yoast SEO podcast.