How Hubspot helps you manage your digital agency projects

Are you concerned that you will achieve the business objectives in a timely manner, in addition to fulfilling all the responsibilities of successful project managers?

If so, you’ve just come to the right place.

An astonishing 97% of all organizations believe that project management is extremely essential for business performance as well as organizational success.

Managing diversified projects simultaneously, delegating different tasks and collaborating between different teams is very difficult on a good day. The statistics prove that project management for many of us is no walk in the park.

If it directly affects the business, it becomes an even bigger problem. Miscommunication, as well as inefficiency in your project management process, can potentially lead to confusing as well as stressful experiences for your staff. It can even hinder your business, as well as inefficiency in your project management process, as goals.

According to the Growth Report of the Marketing Agency 2018, the absence of a project management system was one of the biggest pain points for all agencies. Agencies face routine challenges for growth because they cannot manage their time positively and maintain projects effectively. About 20% of them have never used project management software to date.

And the end result can be very stressful – 43% of agencies do not even have enough free time to concentrate on their administrative tasks, 29% of agencies experience mild to severe cash flow problems and 35% of agencies has directly faced hiring as well as problems with talent management.

Creative digital agencies, in-house marketing teams and studios all have one thing in common: the best creative work. That’s why so many agencies are actively investing in project management software and the best programs for their projects.

But what are the project management tools you can use to deliver improved work and keep people from getting stuck with time-consuming and painful project administration?

Fortunately, there are a multitude of project management tools to keep your team on track perfectly without breaking the bank.

HubSpot is the one that will best help you achieve successful heights, besides building strong relationships with the customers.

If you continue reading this article, you may be using the real power of HubSpot – an all-in-one automation tool, but you still do not know the benefits of the project management tool.

Well! You do not have to worry! This article will definitely introduce you to the best selling and marketing tool and how it will ultimately change your complete work structure.

Before we go deep into the project management benefits, we must first know about this versatile tool in detail.

How do you manage projects with Hubspot?

With HubSpot project management tool, you can assign tasks efficiently, plan campaigns on time, manage projects effectively, satisfy clients, and so on.

It also helps you to plan and manage your work efficiently in one place by using well-structured to-do lists. It supports you to get both granular and high-level views of deadlines, tasks along with resources, so that you can achieve your goals very quickly; with the following main features:

Effective task management right next to your marketing workflows

Various file attachment features to keep track of important assets

Pre-made task lists to launch projects immediately

Custom templates for recurring projects

Landing pages, workflows and email available in the same tool

Why use the HubSpot?

Well! There are various reasons to choose this amazing tool. Let’s take a brief look at the benefits of making the most of the HubSpot.

User-friendly project management from a centralized location

Are you tired of updating color-coded spreadsheets, running confusing campaigns, etc.?

With HubSpot project tool, you can easily plan and start projects effectively from one centralized location without any problems.

The best point to note is that you do not need any third-party notifications. This will save you a lot of time while managing, as well as going through the projects that will help you reach increased business heights and reach your ultimate marketing goals.

Increase business productivity without switching

If you want to achieve your business goals by keeping every task on track, this is the perfect time to harness the power of this remarkable HubSpot project tool.

With HubSpot project tool, you can definitely increase the productivity of your project by being able to perform each task more efficiently and much more productively without having to quickly switch between different tools.

So this is the right time to organize things in the right way and increase productivity.

Ensure timely deliveries with Multi-Task Management

Delivering the best quality projects on time, in addition to handling other tasks in parallel, is a bit challenging.

By looking at the time slots and evaluating the set deadlines of the project, you can quickly review your project. It allows you to arrange widespread things and helps you to systematically and easily organize and communicate with all your team members.

If you are looking forward to easing your workload and managing a successful project, it’s high time to use HubSpot.

Easily check task status with the function of all tasks

Another great reason to use the HubSpot project tool is the “all task” feature.

With this feature you can check the task status of the new task, current task, on-hold / delayed task, completed task and even deleted tasks. Furthermore, you can also evaluate the job status, such as wait status, review status, recurring status or failure.

You can now very easily access the risks that can further cause uncertain delays in the project and start communicating with potential clients and stakeholders to build relationships and improve the core.

Get projects faster with pre-made to-do lists

HubSpot project tool also gave us the ability to create different types of project templates for specific as well as generic campaigns or other tasks, including custom templates, custom templates that can be shared across different accounts, or even global access templates.

Make multiple teams work effectively

By using the sales and marketing tool, you can quickly assign tasks to users and keep track of progress on a single platform.

You can also set the defined expiration date, linking the task directly to assets to diversified HubSpot tools. You can also comment and name users on these tasks.

Organize tasks on board effortlessly

HubSpot helps you to tackle the problems very easily by using the checklist.

A variety of tasks, such as core methodology, technical setup, and so on, can be performed efficiently without effort and a lot of time.

HubSpot will also help you greatly improve the work and make your projects work at their best.

All-in-one project management software for your entire team

Now that you’re very deeply exposed to the wonders of Hubspot project management tools, here’s another exciting news: Zoom digitally is now the official Hubspot partner!

So, what are you waiting for? Contact us today and find out why more than 113,000 customers use HubSpot to make project management more humane.

You can also see the complete list of the best HubSpot agencies here.