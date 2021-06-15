Numly Releases its 2021 HR Survey Report on Latest Trends for Remote/WFH/Hybrid Work Teams
Numly conducted its inaugural survey to understand the challenges faced by hybrid teams and the most common trends that HR leaders will be following in 2021.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 saw a fundamental shift in the way people worked, with the pandemic pushing companies to adapt to the new normal of remote work and working-from-home. Fast-forward to a year later, organizations are still struggling to help their workforces find the right balance necessary to thrive in a hybrid work environment. Numly™ conducted a survey to understand the challenges hybrid teams are currently facing and the most common trends that HR leaders will be looking at in 2021.
The survey discovered that many companies are prioritizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) programs to help employees feel more connected and improve their sense of belonging. This could be a direct result of the lack of Inclusion and negative sentiment that many employees have felt in the aftermath of the pandemic. The survey also shed light on the lack of work-life balance being called out as the number one negative impact of working remotely.
The paradigm shift to remote work has made it easier for people to relocate to cities with lower cost of living, which has sparked debates on whether those employees should take a paycut. Interestingly, an overwhelming number of HR leaders surveyed believe that employees should keep the same pay, either because of the value of their work, or out of fear of losing top talent to competitors.
Furthermore, the trends show that keeping employees engaged and productive is a top priority for HR leaders and investment in professional development programs seems to be the way to go. With zoom fatigue setting in and facetime conversations still scarce, organizations have started looking at helping their workforce improve on critical skill sets as a means to connect, learn, and engage with each other.
“Employee engagement has become more crucial in the new normal of remote work. It’s not a question of why, it’s how. To get ahead of the curve and engage your employees, it's key to provide opportunities for your team to learn critical skills such as communication and leadership, especially as we continue the transition to the hybrid work environment, said Jim Lundy, Founder & CEO of Aragon Research.
Madhukar Govindaraju, Founder and CEO of Numly, echoed that sentiment. “Companies must realize DE&I isn’t just about improving diversity hiring metrics or balancing gender pay inequity. They need to provide their teams with opportunities to learn the critical skills behind DE&I. Peer Coaching can help companies cultivate an inclusive culture when you go beyond people managers and include every employee in your DE&I programs. Peer Coaching ensures that DE&I is woven into the organizational DNA, and everyone can become more aware and more empathetic about the emotional needs of one another.“
The Numly HR Pulse Survey was conducted online in March and April of 2021 by reaching out to HR leaders and HR professionals in U.S-based enterprises. All 55 participants responded to either a LinkedIn or an email invitation and answered questions using an online survey tool. All percentages were rounded to the nearest whole.
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™ is a leading provider of AI-enabled, Peer Coaching and Employee Effectiveness SaaS Platform for Remote Work / Work-from-home (WFH) and Hybrid Work teams at Enterprises. Numly's mission is to phenomenally improve employee engagement and talent performance through People Connections, Peer Coaching, and Critical Skills Development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced, employee experience platform that enables skills-based peer coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to enable trusted human connections and tap into employees’ hard and soft skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner while leveraging third-party eLearning content, expert coaches and built-in, AI-enabled, coaching programs tailored for all corporate functional groups such as Sales, Customer Success, R&D/Engineering, Women Leaders, New-hires, New Managers, etc. NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post-COVID-19 era of Remote / WFH / Hybrid Work. Numly is strongly committed to championing and advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace. Numly is a signatory of PwC's CEO!Action Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion, and Silicon Valley Leadership Group's 25X25 Pledge on Diversity and Inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/.
