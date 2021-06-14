Railroad Crossing Repair on Chestnut Street in Sunbury, Northumberland County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel Truck Route 61 (Chestnut Street) in Sunbury, Northumberland County, are advised that a portion of the road will be closed for railroad crossing repair.

On Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18, Chestnut Street will be closed between Front Street and Market Street, while Norfolk Southern Railroad repairs the railroad crossing. A detour using Route 61 (Market Street) will be in place.

Work includes repairing the existing crossing.

Work is expected to be completed Friday, June 18, weather permitting.

Motorists should expect delays in travel and avoid the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

