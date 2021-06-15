Demand for Marketing Soars as the Global Economy Recovers, Experts Say

Nepal launched Marketing Impact in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, considering the surge in demand for organic marketing services. Before starting his agency business, Nepal was a freelancer marketer who worked with global B2B SaaS brands like RingCentral and Freshworks.

Marketing Agencies Can Lead the Post-COVID Economic Rebuilding: Manish Nepal, Founder of Marketing Impact

When clients hire agencies for their marketing, it’s highly transactional. Clients pay us for delivering clear-cut outcomes. The level of accountability is extremely high while the commitment is low.” — Manish Nepal

A year and a half since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, the news waves finally have some good news to deliver to the world. The global economy is projected to accelerate by 5.6% in 2021, steered mostly by the strength of economies such as the United States and China.

The data, published by The World Bank in June, points out that the global economic recovery of 2021 is the strongest rebound in the last 80 years. However, the growth is expected to be uneven across countries—many of which are still fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

In leading economies like the U.S. and Canada, the post-COVID revival has caused an interesting side-effect—a sudden demand for marketing- and sales-related services. While small and medium businesses are still grappling with the impact of COVID-19’s impact and uncertainties around the rumors of a second wave, many are finding new ways to reach out to their buyers.

“This upshot is the result of millions of people who lost their jobs in the pandemic and were forced to start their own business,” says Manish Nepal, founder of Marketing Impact—an online marketing agency that he launched amidst the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic in mid-2020.

“More businesses are hiring marketers to help them distribute their product and services in the post-pandemic, largely digital world,” Nepal says. According to him, this trend is in line with the sudden outburst of remote jobs, freelancing gigs, and business offshoring trends in recent months.

Businesses Are Hiring Marketing Agencies More Than Ever

Businesses in North America are more willing to hire marketing agencies to run their campaigns owing to the low overhead costs. Companies that saw their marketing and hiring budgets taken away from them due to the pandemic in 2020 are finding new, cost-effective ways to step up their marketing activities—and hiring marketing agencies fits their bill perfectly.

Apart from being a low-cost option, hiring a full-service marketing agency offers several other advantages. “When clients hire Marketing Impact for meeting their marketing needs, it’s a highly transactional relationship,'' says Nepal. “It’s a clear-cut dichotomy. We get paid based on the deliverables and outcomes. The level of accountability is extremely high while commitment is low.”

This is in sharp contrast to the conventional business model of hiring an in-house marketing team that comes with a litany of long-drawn hassles such as complicated administrative, legal, and HR processes. Companies that have downsized their physical office presence or have gone fully remote have an added impetus to hire gig workers and location-independent agencies instead of recruiting an on-site team.

Younger companies that were gaining momentum before the pandemic or that launched in the middle of it are in good hands when they recruit a remote marketing agency. “Outsourcing your marketing operations to industry experts lets you avoid early mistakes when you are just starting to learn the ABCs of running a business,” adds Nepal.

All business owners should learn the intricacies of marketing and sales since distributing your product is a natural extension of entrepreneurship. But it can be financially damaging—especially in the present time—for business owners to make mistakes in the name of learning a new skill when they can hand over the critical operations to on-hire specialists and learn from the best practices.

Besides being cost-efficient, companies can change their marketing strategies mid-course when they outsource their marketing services. “We are living in the most unprecedented time in history and it pays off to be nimble. It’s incredibly easy for fast-growing businesses to recalibrate their business decisions with a partner vendor than reorganizing their entire processes from the ground up,” suggests Nepal.

Nepal, who doubles as a freelance marketer while running his agency from a small Indian town in the foothills of the Himalayas, asserts that small businesses can tap into a wider pool of talent when they decide to offshore their marketing needs to a remote agency.

“I have three people in my team scattered across India who I have never met. Yet, we have helped nearly a dozen businesses from the U.S. and Canada scale their marketing since our launch. It’s first-hand proof that collaboration and competency are not bound by location anymore,” Nepal says.

When you hire an agency, you recruit one vendor for the price of three or five full-time staff. The latter process complicates and prolongs important go-to-market objectives while the competition sweeps customers off their feet.

“Agency hiring is one of the best investments that you can do right now to ramp up your marketing. It’s a hassle-free, no-commitment arrangement that lets you focus on other important aspects of running your business while letting experts do the heavy lifting on marketing,” states Nepal.

