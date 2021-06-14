KVM Market Revenue Expected to Surpass USD 1,155.8 Million by 2025 with a 2.7% CAGR | Global KVM Industry Analysis Type, Product, Control, OS Support, Verticals and Region

Top Players of the Global KVM Market are Black Box Corporation, Guntermann & Drunck GmbH, Aten International Co., Adder Technology Ltd, SmartAVI, IHSE GmbH, Raritan, Vertiv Group Corp., Icron, Gefen, Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd, ABB, APANTAC LLC, Evertz Technologies Limited, KVM Tech, Raloy Inc, Network Technologies Inc., Matrox, RGB Spectrum, Thinklogical

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVM-over-IP Operations & KVM-over-internet are the Latest Trends

The global KVM Market is growing rapidly, witnessing the rising demand from all major industries, including IT & Telecommunication and Broadcasting. KVMs are also extensively used in data centers to control multiple computers using a single set of video display monitors, keyboards, and mouse. Besides, the growing uptake of KVMs in industries such as government, aerospace & defense, BFSI, aviation, and retails boosts the KVM market share.

The key advantages that KVMs offer, such as space, time, and cost savings, have increased its application in various industries, including marine, IT & telecom, and aerospace & defense, increasing the market size. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global KVM market valuation is projected to touch USD 1,155.8 million by 2025, growing at a 2.7% CAGR during the review period (2019–2025).

The COVID 19 could impact the KVM industry negligibly. However, the lockdown imposed to control the coronavirus spread affected the ability of these KVM equipment manufacturers to obtain components required to develop KVMs and the production to deliver end products. The industry players also faced an acute shortage of workforces and issues attracting workers from quarantine to deliver their services.

However, the KVM market is witnessing a constant uptick over the past few months and would continue to do so during the assessment period. Huge developments in the telecommunication industry led by the increasing deployment of 4G and LTE networks drive the KVM industry. Besides, the rise in radio & TV broadcasting and social media channels drive the KVM market.

Industry Trends

Advances in broadcasting technologies and the rising demand for quality high-definition live streaming content drives the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing numbers of broadcast facilities creating high-performance KVM-over-IP infrastructures substantiates the KVM market growth.

Enterprises and individuals across various industries such as broadcasting, retail, BFSI and others use the Windows operating system on a large scale compared to other operating systems. Linux has become very popular and is being extensively used by enterprises throughout computing, from embedded systems to virtual supercomputers.

The trend of KVM-over-internet support is rising continually, allowing organizations to enable the new mode of operation organizations to expand remote programs. Also, the work-from-home setups enable off-site employees with secure access to their powerful workstations, and specialized equipment creates substantial market opportunities.

KVMs can enhance the on-premises remote working experience, which is another key trend observed in the market. Featuring 4K and multi-monitor KVM extension and switching support with secure network connectivity allows users to connect and control, share, and manage systems and applications. KVM-over-internet is ideal for a wide range of mission- and time-critical industries, including electric utilities, broadcast, post-production, O&G, medical, military & defense, and transportation, among others.

Segmentation

The KVM market forecast is segmented into type, product, control, OS support, vertical, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into digital KVM matrix system and analog KVM matrix system. The product segment is sub-segmented into KVM switch, KVM extender, KVM matrix managers, and others. The control segment is sub-segmented into USB, Ethernet, RS-232, Infrared, RS-485 and others.

The OS support segment is sub-segmented into Windows, Linux, and others. The vertical segment is sub-segmented into IT & telecommunication, broadcasting, government, aerospace & defense, BFSI, aviation, retail and others. The region segment is sub-segmented into the Americas, Europe, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global KVM market, heading with the strong presence of established players, such as Black Box Corporation, Raritan Inc., SmartAVI, Inc., Raloy Inc., Gefen, Vertiv, Icron, and Network Technologies Inc. In 2018, the region accounted for the largest as in 37.65% market share. The North American KVM market is expected to retain its dominance throughout the review period, reaching a valuation of USD 357.6 million by 2025, with a 1.5% CAGR 2019-2025.

Europe holds the second spot globally in terms of the KVM market value. In 2018, the region valued at USD 235.5 million. The market is driven by the vast adoption of KVM-over-IP operations among top broadcast service providers. The European KVM market is estimated to create a sizable revenue pocket, registering a 1.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific KVM market is growing rapidly due to the ample availability of cost-competitive workforces and raw material advantages. The APAC KVM market is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period.

Notable Players of The Global KVM Market Are:

Guntermann & Drunck GmbH (Germany)

Black Box Corporation (US)

Aten International Co., Ltd (Taiwan)

SmartAVI, Inc. (US)

Adder Technology Ltd (UK)

IHSE GmbH (Germany)

Vertiv Group Corp. (US)

Raritan (US)

Icron (Canada)

Austin Hughes Electronics Ltd (Hong Kong)

Gefen (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Evertz Technologies Limited (Canada)

APANTAC LLC (US)

KVM Tech (Austria)

Network Technologies Inc. (US)

Raloy Inc (US)

Matrox (Canada)

Thinklogical (US)

RGB Spectrum (US)

Competitive Analysis

The KVM market would witness major strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration taking place. Matured industry players are making strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, on Mar 17, 2021, Gigabyte launched QHD 170Hz M32Q gaming monitor with HDR and KVM switch. Gigabyte is expanding its M-series monitors line-up with the new M32Q, a 32-inch QHD monitor designed for those who like having a mix of gaming and productivity features. It's not that often that a gaming monitor offering a KVM switch, but it sure is a welcome addition.

In another instance, on Feb 17, 2021, ARISTA, a global provider of the computing platform and KPI visualization, launched its KVM Extender Integrated Displays for industrial/manufacturing environments. ARISTA caters to a variety of industries with production automation. The ARISTA KVM extender integrated displays offer the best HMI/UI solution for machine/equipment builders.

On Jan 29, 2021, Matrox Video announced that its Extio 3 IP KVM extenders are now compatible with NewTek's 3Play 3P1 IP replay solution and TriCaster TC1 live multi-camera production system. This collaboration enables broadcast facilities to create high-performance KVM-over-IP infrastructures. NewTek's leading systems would empower users to facilitate next-level, live event productions from a remote 4K or multi-display station over LAN or private WAN.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

