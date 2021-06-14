Organic Cotton Mart Launches its Redesigned Store of Organic Cotton Products

One of the nation’s finest companies selling 100 percent certified cotton products has unveiled a new look.

FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Organic Cotton Mart today officially launched its redesigned store of organic cotton products.

“We are excited about our redesigned store,” said James Emmanuel, managing partner and spokesperson for Organic Cotton Mart, a company that sells only 100 percent certified organic cotton products.

The newly redesigned store of Organic Cotton products features a responsive design. This means the website automatically adjusts to fit the user's screen, whether they are on a tablet, cell phone, desktop, or watch. It also features custom tabs such as Shop, Produce Bags, Tote Bags, Throws and Blankets, Swaddles, Resources, and more.

In addition, Organic Cotton Mart offers reusable cotton produce bags to other farms and stores that are willing to purchase them at a wholesale price.

Emmanuel explained that for its wholesalers, the company provides a discounted rate as well as free shipping US-wide. Its cotton bags are made from 100 percent certified organic cotton. They are reusable, washable, foldable, and made from natural cotton without any dye or bleach.

The company spokesman reiterated that Organic Cotton Mart’s products are made of 100 percent GOTS certified organic cotton.

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibers, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

According to GOTS, "The aim of the standard is to define worldwide recognized requirements that ensure organic status of textiles, from harvesting of the raw materials, through environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing up to labeling in order to provide a credible assurance to the end consumer. Textile processors and manufacturers are enabled to export their organic fabrics and garments with one certification accepted in all major markets."

The launch of Organic Cotton Mart’s redesigned store for its products comes on the heels of the recent launch of its Guide to a Zero Waste Lifestyle (https://www.organiccottonmart.com/pages/zero-waste-lifestyle). Emmanuel explained that in simple terms, a zero-waste lifestyle is a style of life where one is encouraged to minimize his or her generation of waste and use goods that can be recycled.

“The ultimate aim of this kind of a lifestyle is that there should be no waste to send to landfills, oceans or other places which could pollute the environment starting from an individual level,” Emmanuel said, before adding, “It’s a pro-green lifestyle.”

As for why the zero-waste lifestyle is so important and has caught on the fancy of individuals and several governments is because it helps combat the problem of pollution at the grassroots level. A zero-waste lifestyle follows the philosophy of ‘cradle-to-cradle’ where every product manufactured is later recycled at the end of its life cycle so that there is ultimately no waste generation from these products.

“The zero-waste lifestyle is useful in saving money as you do not need to invest in multiple plastic items like bags, straws, and more,” Emmanuel pointed out. “Instead, you can use items like glass jars, reusable produce bags, steel utensils, and many more similar items that are recyclable and reusable. Secondly, this lifestyle promotes sustainability which is the dire need of the planet at the moment.”

For more collections, please visit https://www.organiccottonmart.com/collections and https://www.organiccottonmart.com/blogs/reusable-bags.

