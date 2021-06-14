NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced Friday, June 18

CONTACT: Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461 Henry Jones: (603) 744-5470 June 14, 2021

Concord, NH – Winners of the 2021 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be announced on Friday, June 18. Be sure to tune into radio station WNTK (99.7 FM) starting at 9:00 a.m. Listen to radio personality Peter St. James and New Hampshire Fish and Game Moose Biologist Henry Jones as they discuss the status of the Granite State’s moose population and announce the names of those drawn to participate in the 2021 moose hunt.

Lottery results will also be available online; official lists of winners and alternates will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021, and on the Department’s Facebook page. Please be patient: the large increase in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.

A total of 40 moose hunting permits will be issued in 2021. This is a reduction of 9 permits from the number that were awarded in 2020. Again this year, winners will be selected through a computerized and random drawing with results officially sealed until they are shared with the public.

New Hampshire’s 2021 moose hunt runs from October 16–24. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.