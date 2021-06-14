Goodrich Farm of Salisbury, Vermont Wins 2021 Dairy Sustainability Award
Unique Farm Powered Anaerobic Digester partnership with Vanguard Renewables, Middlebury College, and VGS recycles farm and food waste into renewable natural gasBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy announced that Goodrich Farm of Salisbury, Vermont is the winner of a 2021 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability Award. The U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards honor dairy farms, businesses, and partnerships whose practices improve the well-being of people, animals, and the planet. Among its many sustainability initiatives, the Goodrich Farm hosts an anaerobic digester in partnership with Vanguard Renewables, Middlebury College, and Vermont Gas Systems that produces 180,000 Mcf of renewable natural gas and features the first phosphorus removal system in Vermont to protect the Lake Champlain watershed.
“The Goodrich Family is invested in the future. They have created a path of sustainability focused on innovation,” said Anson Tebbetts, Secretary for Vermont’s Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets. “All through the process, Chase and his family knew it would create a positive path for their multi-generational family farm. But the project is also about their neighbors and the community including a major college institution.”
Goodrich Farm, managed by siblings Chase and Danielle Goodrich, is a multi-generational dairy farm in Addison County milking 900 cows while caring for more than 2,000 acres of land. The farm is a member of the Agri-Mark/Cabot Cooperative. In 2020, the unique partnership of Goodrich Farm, Vanguard Renewables, Middlebury College, and Vermont Gas Systems launched a 1.32-million-gallon Farm Powered® anaerobic digester project to produce 180,000 Mcf of renewable natural gas annually from manure and food and beverage waste. One of the largest anaerobic digesters in the U.S., the project was over a decade in the making.
“In 2009, when Danielle and I entered the dairy business after attending college, we saw two major challenges to our viability – the dairy business was getting more volatile and the environmental impact of dairy farms was under greater scrutiny,” said Chase Goodrich. “Hosting the anaerobic digester diversifies our income, improves our carbon footprint while protecting water quality, and makes us better neighbors, farmers, and animal owners.”
At the Farm Powered anaerobic digester methane-emitting cow manure and food waste are recycled into carbon negative renewable natural gas (RNG). The RNG travels by pipeline to Middlebury College’s nearby power plant, bringing the College closer to reaching its 10-year goal to power the campus with 100 percent clean energy. The anaerobic digester provides the farm with a diversified income stream in addition to high-quality, low carbon liquid fertilizer, animal bedding, and a reduction in the farm’s carbon footprint.
“We are thrilled for this recognition for the Goodrich Family”, said John Hanselman, Founder and Chief Development Officer of Vanguard Renewables. “Even better, Chase and Danielle’s sustainability journey is highly replicable. All dairy farms can incorporate regenerative agricultural practices such as no till farming and cover crops and pursue hosting an anaerobic digester project to diversify revenue and sustain the farm for future generations.”
This year the U. S. Dairy Innovation Center awards recognized seven winners across five categories; and Goodrich Farm is one of three 2021 Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability winners across the U.S. and the only winner in New England. The New England region has a strong agrarian tradition but lost 19 acres of farmland per day or 7,000 acres/year between 2001 and 2016 due to severe development pressure (according to the latest data available from American Farmland Trust).
About Goodrich Farm
Goodrich Farm is a multi-generational dairy farm managed by siblings Chase and Danielle Goodrich with 900 milking cows. A member of the Agri-Mark Cabot Creamery Cooperative, the farm started in the dairy business in 1956 with ten milking cows. The farm cultivates 1,750 acres of hay and 640 acres of corn. Today, Goodrich Farm hots a Farm Powered® anaerobic digester with two 660,000 gallon capacity tanks, a hydrolyzer, and the first-in-Vermont phosphorous management system. They annual input of the digester is 3,650 tons of manure and 975,000 tons of organics; annual digester output is 180,000 Mcf/y of baseload Renewable Natural Gas for pipeline injection.
About Vanguard Renewables
Vanguard Renewables is the national leader in the development of food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste and supporting regenerative agriculture best practice on partner farms. In December 2020, Vanguard launched the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance alongside food industry leaders Dairy Farmers of America, Unilever, and Starbucks. The Alliance commits to developing a circular solution to food waste reduction and recycling from manufacturing and the supply chain and decarbonization. Vanguard owns and operates six anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast, has 10 under construction or in permitting nationwide, and will develop 100 in the top 20 U.S. markets by 2025. Vanguard’s established renewable natural gas offtake agreements with national utilities including Dominion Energy and ONE Gas, and its strategic alliance with 14,500-dairy member cooperative Dairy Farmers of America, position the Company to significantly impact U.S. production and delivery of renewable natural gas to commercial and residential customers across the country. Vanguard received the 2020 Energy Vision Leadership Award.
