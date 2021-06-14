Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 473 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,032 in the last 365 days.

PM meeting with President Ramaphosa of South Africa: 13 June 2021

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street Download logo

The Prime Minister met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the G7 Summit in Cornwall.

The Prime Minister outlined the importance of the UK’s relationship with South Africa and the leaders agreed to work together to strengthen that relationship, including through enhancing our trade partnership and investment links.

He explained the work the UK is doing to increase access to vaccines worldwide, which includes our financial contribution to COVAX and our recent announcement that the UK will donate 100 million surplus vaccines in the next year.

The leaders agreed there is an urgent need to expand vaccine manufacturing capacity around the world and increase access.

The Prime Minister and President Ramaphosa discussed the need for the G7, and other large economies, to support clean and sustainable growth in the developing world.

They also talked about a number of foreign policy issues including Zimbabwe.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street.

You just read:

PM meeting with President Ramaphosa of South Africa: 13 June 2021

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.