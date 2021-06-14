SEND SMILES LAUNCHES APP TO STREAMLINE FLOWER DELIVERY TO THE DMV AREA
New app features unique video card service to send personalized message with each arrangementWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Send Smiles, a local flower delivery company co-founded by father-son duo George and Will Dukas, announced today the launch of its new app that allows customers to send flowers (and smiles) directly from their smartphone or tablet. In pursuit of its mission to change the way people send and receive flowers in the DMV area, Send Smiles’ new app streamlines the delivery process and strengthens the company’s ability to provide an on-demand service that puts customers first.
The app’s user-friendly interface allows customers to peruse, select and order flowers and other gifts from the palm of their hands. The app also features a unique video card service to add a personal touch to each gift. With every order placed through the Send Smiles app, customers have the option of recording a video message for the gift recipient. When delivered, the gift will include a card with a code for the recipient to access the video message from the Send Smiles app or website, making it easy for them to view and download.
“As third and fourth generation florists, my son Will and I are very excited to launch the Send Send Smiles app, the next iteration of our family’s expansive history in the floral industry,” said George Dukas, CEO of Send Smiles. “The app streamlines the purchasing experience for our customers and helps them continue to easily send smiles to their friends and family.”
“Our app’s innovative video card feature further personalizes the flower delivery experience for our customers and their loved ones, while advancing our mission of revolutionizing the floral industry and providing a service that delivers the sentiments and emotions that go hand-in-hand with receiving flowers,” added Will Dukas, President of Send Smiles.
With the addition of the app to its portfolio of delivery services, Send Smiles is staying true to its promise of offering customers farm-fresh, cold chain preserved, hand-delivered flowers, exactly as pictured, with free same day delivery, seven days a week.
The Send Smiles app is free and available for download on all iOS and Android devices by searching “SendSmiles: Flowers and Gifts” in the search bar.
For more information about Send Smiles please visit sendsmiles.com.
ABOUT SEND SMILES
Send Smiles is a flower delivery company on a mission to change the way people send and receive flowers. Serving Washington, D.C. and the surrounding areas, Send Smiles is owned and operated by father-son duo George and Will Dukas, third and fourth generation florists who are using their years of experience and knowledge to disrupt the floral industry by providing an on-demand service that puts customers first. The company’s proprietary technology and logistics gives Send Smiles the ability to offer customers farm-fresh, cold chain preserved, hand-delivered flowers, exactly as pictured, with free same day delivery, seven days a week.
Send Smiles’ transparent pricing (no hidden fees!), perfectly curated artisanal floral arrangements and gift selections, and—most importantly—consistent fulfillment of their promises, makes them stand out. By receiving and filling all orders in-house, every delivery has the Send Smiles sense of artistry and reliability. With their team of expert floral designers, a commitment to customer satisfaction, and determination to improve floral experiences, Send Smiles is always taking orders and delivering smiles. For more information, please visit sendsmiles.com.
Erin Freilich
Send Smiles
+1 212-913-9254
email us here